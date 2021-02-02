CTS announces final steps in securing coveted ‘Channel 52’ slot

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Chinese Television System (CTS, 中華電視公司) announced on Tuesday their plans to partner with Home Plus (中嘉) in a bid to secure the coveted slot of Channel 52.

Speaking during a press event, CTS CEO Chuang Feng-chia (莊豐嘉) thanked the continuous communication and coordination between CTS and Home Plus and expressed hope they could share their valuable content with Taiwan.

Before applying to the National Communications Commission (NCC, 國家通訊傳播委員會), CTS held talks with system operators and worked hard to upgrade its capabilities, Chuang said.

In the future, CTS will likely feature more timely and up-to-date news content, Chuang added.

CTS will also see more high-quality talk shows and special content as it will combine the resources of the Taiwan Broadcasting System (台灣公共廣播電視集團), he explained.

They will further include news programs strictly selected from the Public Television Service (公共電視文化事業基金會) and high-quality content from Taiwanese and Hakka TV stations.