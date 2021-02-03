Mostly sunny skies to be seen across Taiwan for a week

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the northeast monsoon weakened, the weather in most parts of Taiwan was clear and stable with lows below 10 degrees Celcius in western parts on Wednesday morning, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB,中央氣象局) said.

Daytime temperatures to rise slightly in the northern region on Wednesday, with highs ranging from 23 to 28 degrees Celcius across Taiwan, meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said.

The temperature gap between day and night in some areas in the western part of Taiwan is expected to be more than 10 degrees.

As the cold air gradually weakened from Wednesday to Thursday, the temperature will slightly rise, Wu said.

From Friday to next Monday, the weather will be warm and stable across Taiwan, Wu added.

Next Tuesday, the western half of Taiwan will see partly clouds and sunny skies, while the eastern part is likely to see some rain.

Meanwhile, Wu announced a wave of strong fronts and showers around the Chinese New Year’s Eve (Feb. 10-11).