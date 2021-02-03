Amber Kuo releases second track ahead of CNY holiday

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer-actress Amber Kuo (郭采潔) announced Wednesday the release of her second single, “Never Let Me Go.”

Kuo made a comeback last Christmas with a new single track “NaKuNa” in the electronic album “Vol.13-1986 Counting Sheep” (Vol.13-1986數羊).

Speaking of the slander she has faced, the 34-year-old singer said: “It’s good for everyone to be happy. I’m doing my part and respecting myself!”

Kuo has suffered from anxiety and insomnia over the past year.

Since her recovery, she has pulled herself together, restarted to create, and set up her own music brand “Nomad City Records.”

“Music has become an antidote to cure me, and I also look forward to using the same warmth to appease more injured hearts!”

Kuo’s latest single track “Never Let Me Go” is inspired by a Chinese poem written by author Chang Chao (張潮) from the Qing dynasty.

Another inspiration comes from Oscar-winning director Woody Allen’s movie “Deconstructing Harry.” (解構哈利)

She continued: “I like reading poems very much.”

Last year, Kuo hit back at the rumors that said she had an affair with Show Luo (羅志祥) who was plagued by a sex scandal.

In a Weibo post in May last year, she wrote: “I have had no personal relationship with Luo since my debut. Except for my work, I don’t know him personally.”

“I’ll see you in the court.”