Taiwan badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying remains the world number one

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) has remained at the top of the women’s Badminton World Federation (BWF) world rankings, according to the BWF’s release on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, men’s doubles Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) rose to the third place in the ranking, a new high in their careers.

Tai secured first place in the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals Championship last week and won one champion and two runners-up in the previous three international competitions in Bangkok, Thailand.

The HSBC BWF World Tour Finals ran from Jan. 27 to 31, following by YONEX Thailand Open and the TOYOTA Thailand Open.

Tai has racked in 32,400 points with one championship and two second places.

Her world ranking point has exceeded the 100,000 marks to 106,075 points, marking the first time she reached 100,000 points since November 2018.

After Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin became the first Taiwanese men’s duo to win a HSBC BWF World Tour Super 1000 event title, they took the first place at the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals.

Yang Li and Wang Qilin has claimed the three champions in Thailand and scored 12,000 points to 87,923 points, reaching a new high of third in the world.

In the men’s singles, Wang Tzu-wei (王子維) rose four places to ninth place, entering the world’s top 10 for the first time in his career.