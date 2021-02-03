老外看台灣／老外爬伍龍步道驚見這招牌　網友笑瘋：中文字真多元！ | Social media users say ‘aaaaaa’ at translation of Tainan hiking trial’s map

【看CP學英文】剛在台居住的外國人通常需要依靠中文告示牌下方的翻譯文字來幫助他們了解四周環境。

Newcomers in Taiwan usually rely on English translations provided under Chinese characters to get to know their way around.

然而，有時這些翻譯卻會隱藏著被忽視的錯誤，而近期Robert在伍龍步道健行時就發現了其中一個大問題。

When translations contain overlooked errors, however, things can get a little bit complicated. according to a foreigner who posted some recent photos of a hike on the Wu-Long Trail (伍龍步道) in Tainan.

自李登輝時代就在台灣的他表示，當天在步道口準備出發時，步道旁立著一個告示牌，靠近一看，發現其中有很大的錯誤。

Having lived in Taiwan for quite some time, Robert was just looking at a guide map set up at the start of the trail, when he realized that something was very wrong with it.

他表示翻譯人員似乎在「敷衍了事」，並將照片分享在社群媒體上。

He pointed out that someone is just “phoning it in” with the translation work and posted the photo on a social media platform.

乍看下，告示牌似乎沒什麼問題，伍龍步道、梅龍步道和觀音步道皆被翻譯得很貼切。

At first glance, nothing seems to be wrong with it as trails such as Wu-Long, Mei-Long and Mercy Buddha were all translated aptly.

然而，近看就會發現，「梅峰」、「竹仔尖」和「雀榕巨木」等景點卻全被翻譯成6個英文字母a。

However, upon closer inspection, one can see that Mei Peak (梅峰), Bamboo Peak (竹仔尖) and the Giant ficus subpisocarpa (雀榕巨木) were all translated as “aaaaaa.”

這個錯誤馬上被眼尖的外國網友點出，其中一位更是諷刺地表示：「中文字真多元！他們對於『aaaaaa』有好多種不同解釋方式。」

The blunder was immediately ridiculed by members of the foreign community as one social media user jokingly wrote, “The Chinese language is incredible! They have all these different ways of saying ‘aaaaaa.’”

另一位更點出步道應該很「恐怖」，連翻譯人員都要將自己的尖叫聲寫下來。

Another added that the trail must be pretty scary, as even the translators are dictating their screams onto the maps.

其他人更是指出對於這樣的錯誤他們並不感到驚訝，因為他們認為大部分的人比較在乎中文字的部分，很少會有高官再回去檢查英文翻譯。

Others pointed out that they’re not surprised these types of errors are often overlooked, as most only care about the Chinese portion, and added that higher-ups sometimes neglect to proofread the English version.

有些人更是質疑翻譯官是不是在翻譯的過程中睡著或猝死了，導致鍵盤打出如此無厘頭的字母。其他人則點出或許英文字母純粹是當填充詞用，爾後卻被忘了重新編輯，將正確的字填入。

Some also questioned whether someone fell asleep at the keyboard, or more somberly, “died” while typing the translations, while others reasoned it probably wasn’t the work of a translator, but rather a placeholder text that was never edited again.

不論錯誤是怎麼來的，很多人都一致認為，這樣的做法非常「台」，也點出如果自己看到沒有錯的告示牌才會覺得渾身不對勁。

Regardless of how the mistake came to be, many were in agreement that it was a very “Taiwanese” thing to do and added that sometimes if one doesn’t find something wrong, that’s when it feels off.