U.S. mother-daughter duo wow Taiwanese with ‘Far Away’ rendition

TAIPEI (The China Post) — It’s not often that members of the foreign community try to cover Taiwan songs as certain words and sounds can be quite hard to pronounce.

JJ (雪蓮) is a singer from the U.S. who recently invited her mother to sing a duet with her, covering Taiwanese pop singer, Jay Chou’s classic “Far Away” (千里之外).

Not only are their pronunciations immaculate, but both brought about the incredible emotional depth to the song, leading to social media users declaring themselves “fans” just after one song.

JJ’s YouTube channel “JJsings” usually sees the mother-daughter duo covering Chinese, Yue and Taiwanese songs, with both talented singers having garnered the applause and praise of many social media users.

The most recent video of “Far Away” has since been commended by fans as having the “best pronunciation”, while many others lauded them as “beautiful with the voice of angels.”