Taiwan confirms 2 more imported cases, tally at 917

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported no local infections but 2 more imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 917.

Both cases are asymptomatic — migrant fishermen in their twenties from Indonesia, the CECC said.

According to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), case 917 and case 918 arrived in Taiwan on the same flight on Jan. 16.

They submitted the necessary documents and were placed under quarantine upon arrival. They were tested again on Feb. 1 when their quarantine period ended and the infections were confirmed today.

16 possible contacts have been listed including those who had taken the same bus; but as they were all donned in appropriate gear, all 16 are currently asked to practice self-health management.

As of press time, 917 cases have been confirmed so far, including 803 imported cases, 75 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 8 people died, 834 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.