Parents concerned at child care options amid school opening delay

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The postponement of schools’ reopening has received mixed reactions from Taiwanese parents, with some saying that it will cause many inconveniences as they must rearrange their children’s schedules.

The overwhelming complaints came after the central government announced Wednesday that schools’ opening day at the high school level and below will be delayed by four days until Feb. 22.

Many parents have reported that even though there is a family leave, most of the employers do not allow their employers to take the leave, according to Chinese-language media.

If parents are not allowed to take a leave or work from home, their children have to be sent to a safe daycare center. This will cost extra money and aggravate the cluster in the daycare centers, some parents said.

Minister of Education Pan Wen-Chung (潘文忠) announced on Wednesday that the opening of colleges and universities will also be postponed until Feb. 22, as well as community colleges and other learning institutions.

The reopening of public kindergartens is also postponed to Feb. 22.

Meanwhile, private kindergartens, non-profit kindergartens, care centers, cram schools, etc. operate normally while strengthening the epidemic prevention measures.

Due to the worsening pandemic situation, schools will be disinfected before the start of school to ensure the safety of the campus environment, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Wednesday.

The Joint College Entrance Examination (指考), originally scheduled from July 1 to July 3, would be postponed to July 3 to 5, and the test content would not change, Pan said.

In addition, it was scheduled to adjust the school day on Feb. 20 to make up the flexible holiday on Feb. 17.

However, considering that the start of school has been postponed, Pan said that Feb. 20 is still the winter vacation period.