YouTuber says waiting for Taiwanese singer’s apology over alleged harassment

TAIPEI (The China Post) — YouTuber Cheng Chia-chen on Wednesday accused famous Taiwanese singer Weng Li-you (翁立友) of sexual harassment.

Speaking during a press conference, Cheng claimed that she has been waiting for two days for an apology from Weng over the matter, but to no avail.

Cheng further refuted claims that she was merely seeking attention, stressing that “I’m not getting any benefits for this matter, and I don’t lack material for being featured in the news.”

She voiced her thoughts about coming forward, saying it took a great deal of bravery on her part while revealing that some have requested proof for the alleged harassment.

An angered Cheng replied that this was the response she got for coming forward and added that even if she took “drastic measures” and took her own life, the non-believers would still doubt her story.

She explained that her intention for speaking out was to stop perpetrators and trolls from harassing other people.