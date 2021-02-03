澳洲街訪最美台女星　年齡驚呆眾人 | Australians vote for ‘Taiwan’s most beautiful celebrity’

【看CP學英文】隨著時代交替、網路發達，大眾審美觀越來越相似。

With the soaring popularity on social media, beauty standards in all parts of the world are becoming more and more similar.

YouTuber「Wei」實地走訪澳洲街頭，詢問澳洲人票選台灣「最美女星」是誰，將「張鈞甯、林依晨、田馥甄、蔡依林」等人列入比賽，究竟誰會是澳洲人心中最美呢？

YouTuber “Wei” recently walked through the streets of Australia asked locals to vote for Taiwan’s “most beautiful celebrity” which included “Janine Chang (張鈞甯) , Ariel Lin (林依晨), Hebe Tien (田馥甄) and Jolin Tsai (蔡依林).”

在詢問18位路人中，投票結果由張鈞甯脫穎而出，同時也詢問澳洲人是否對台灣有印象，發現大部分的人都聽過台灣，只是對台灣沒有太深入的了解，有機會也很有意願造訪台灣。

Among the 18 passersby interviewed, Janine Chang won the hearts of most.

When Wei asked whether Australians had heard of Taiwan, he realized that most people had heard of the island nation but they didn’t have a deep understanding of it.

Most admitted their willingness to visit Taiwan in the near future.

有趣的是，當澳洲民眾得知 4 位女生都將近 40 歲的時候，一臉傻眼的超真實反應，讓網友紛紛笑到不行！影片曝光後，網友們紛紛留言「唯一支持張鈞甯！」、「田馥甄最美啊！」、「怎麼會，蔡依林很有魅力耶！」，紛紛替自己心目中的女神應援。

Interestingly, when they learned that the four women were nearly 40 years old, their dumbfounded reactions amused many social media users!

Some left messages under the video, some social media users showing their support for Janine Chang, while others rallied behind Hebe and Jolin.