Taiwan media speculate at singer WeiBird’s new relationship

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer-songwriter Wei Li-an (韋禮安), also known as WeiBird, was seen dating a woman with long hair, sparking speculation across local media’s report on Wednesday, that he has started a new relationship.

Wei, 33, said last April in a concert that he ended his 11-year-long relationship with anchor Huang Ching-han (黃靖涵).

According to CTWANT, Wei left his studio in the Xinyi District of Taipei City and wandered around the nearby business district after finishing his work on the evening of Jan. 21.

As he saw the long-haired woman in a white shirt, he immediately ran forward and gave her a hug.

After that, Wei went shopping with the girl and even carried shopping bags for her.

Later, the two went to Dadaocheng (大稻埕), and they kissed and hugged on the road and interacted intimately like a pair of love birds.

In response to the suspected relationship, Wei’s label company Awesome Music (耀聲音樂) said: “Thank you for your concern and blessing, and please give them some room to make friends.”