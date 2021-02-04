老外看台灣／捷克網友讚台灣冬天超舒服　曬公園照被打臉：夏天再來｜Czech native praises Taiwan winter with stunning photo of Da’an Park

【看CP學英文】今年的冬天大陸冷氣團襲捲亞洲各大地區，就連在台灣山區也可見雪花紛飛的景象。

A cold air mass recently swept across various parts of Asia, bringing flurries of snow to higher, mountainous areas in Taiwan.

然而在驟降的氣溫下，仍然有許多日子可見溫暖和煦的陽光，大家把握時機享受日光浴，補充維他命D。

In between the cold air masses, Taiwan will still see the sun bright and shining, leading many to seize the opportunity to soak up the rays.

就在這期間，一名捷克男子因陪伴老婆迎接新生兒來到了台灣，對台灣的冬天感到特別滿意。

In particular, a Czech national who recently traveled with his Taiwanese wife back to Taiwan in anticipation of their child’s birth was especially happy with Taiwan’s winter.

有一天在大安森林公園散步時，Artem Ž 隨手拍下了一張風景照，照片中陽光從樹梢間透出金黃光芒，熠熠生輝，美麗的畫面給人一種伊甸花園的錯覺。

Taking a stroll through Da’an Forest Park one day, Artem Ž snapped a scenic picture with the sun glittering through the treetops, giving it an Eden-like sensation.

他在美國論壇Reddit分享後表示布拉格的冬天非常寒冷，認為自己能在這兩個月陪伴老婆待產期間享受到台灣舒適的氣候真的很幸運。

After sharing the picture on Reddit, he explained that Prague winters are very harsh. He added that he feels very fortunate to spend 2 of the winter months under the beautiful climate in Taiwan.

這張照片也馬上獲得Artem家鄉網友的熱烈回應，大部分皆表示非常嫉妒，也有人實況轉播透露捷克目前寒氣逼人。

The picture received praise from fellow Czechs in the forum, some who expressed their envy while others reported on the weather “back home.”

還有一位網友表示布拉格現在極度低溫也下了很多雪，但因為目前仍因疫情正處封城狀態，就算想出去受寒都沒辦法。

One social media user said Prague is still extremely cold and there is “quite a bit of snow”; however, as they have been in lockdown due to the pandemic, bars and restaurants are still closed so no one can go out anyways, regardless of the weather.

雖然很多人回應希望也能在台灣過冬，享受舒適的天氣，但也有一位似乎待在台灣一陣子的外國人秒打臉網友。這名網友表示通常一到夏天，在台灣的捷克人一定會恨不得馬上回到捷克的冬天，也不要在台灣的炎夏中慢慢融化。

Though most voiced their desire to be able to walk outside and enjoy nice weather in Taiwan, another social media user who has stayed in Taiwan for some time reassured them, saying he usually wishes for the cold of Czech winter during Taiwan’s unbearably, boiling, “long summer”.