泰國外送員超狂代步工具！網笑瘋：海陸訂單都能接 | Social media users smile at Thai carrier rowing his way to deliver food

By Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
近日，一名泰國網友貼出數張Foodpanda外送員在邦帕空河「水上送貨」照片，被臉書網友瘋傳，這幅景象讓許多網友嘖嘖稱奇。  | A Thai social media user has recently posted several photos of a Foodpanda carrier "delivering on the water" in the Bangpakong River, which were spread wildly by Facebook users. (Courtesy of Pradit Saengdee/Facebook)

【看CP學英文】外送平台競爭激烈，大街小巷隨處都能看到騎機車外送員的身影，然而，現在騎機車外送已經不稀奇了泰國有一名外送員「划船」外送這名外送員的身影被網友拍下來放到網路上，一夕間爆紅，成為開拓外送員水上市場的先鋒。

Delivery platforms are highly competitive in Thailand where you can see motorcycles delivering stuff everywhere in the streets. Surprisingly, a Thai carrier was recently pictured paddling across a river to deliver food, making him an overnight sensation.  

位在泰國曼谷東邊，車程約1小時的北柳府有一條邦帕空河(Bang Pakong River )。近日，一名泰國網友貼出數張Foodpanda外送員在邦帕空河「水上送貨」照片，被臉書網友瘋傳，這幅景象讓許多網友嘖嘖稱奇。  

The Bang Pakong River is located in Chachoengsao city, Thailand, about an hour’s drive east of Bangkok. A Thai social media user has recently posted several photos of a Foodpanda carrier “delivering on the water” on the Bangpakong River. The photos were spread wildly by Facebook users.  

泰國驚羨水上外送員 | Thai carrier was seen rowing across the water to deliver food.(Courtesy of Pradit Saengdee/Facebook)

分享照片的網友 Pradit Saengdee在貼文中寫道：「Foodpanda現在提供水上外送服務了。」  

Pradit Saengdee, the social media user who shared the photo, wrote in a post: “Foodpanda now has marine delivery services.”  

「北柳府Foodpanda外送員的專屬道具。騎機車已經過時了，大家划船吧！」 Pradit 說道，「他為外送服務開創先鋒。」  

“Props to the Foodpanda of Chachoengsao. Riding a motorbike is outdated. Let’s paddle a boat,” the post reads, adding “This is the new frontier for food delivery.”   

貼文一出引起網友紛紛留言表示，「他划船技術一定很好」、「太酷了」、「應該要穿救生衣」。  

In response to the post, many have left comments saying, “He must be very good at rowing the boat” while one wrote: “It’s so cool.”  

Another said: “He should wear a life jacket.”  

2012年，外送平台Foodpanda以及德國Delivery Hero皆進軍曼谷提供外送服務，正式打入泰國市場。隨著平台服務持續擴張，去年，北柳府也成為外送服務新興市場。  

In 2012, Foodpanda and German-based Delivery Hero both entered the Bangkok area to provide delivery services. With the continued expansion of the service, Chachoengsao also became an emerging market for delivery services last year. 