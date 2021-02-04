Taiwan doctor may be fired after visiting quarantined GF numerous times

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Command Epidemic Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) is expected to issue a statement on Thursday amid reports of a Taiwanese doctor who may be fired after it was revealed he visited his girlfriend numerous times during her quarantine period.

According to various reports, the Taichung woman in her twenties recently returned to Taiwan from China on Jan. 26, but was revealed to have invited her boyfriend to sleep over the very next day.

As this violated quarantine measures, the Health Bureau of the Taichung City Government immediately issued a NT$200,000 fine.

It was later revealed that the boyfriend is a doctor, shocking medical units as they prepare the necessary precautions and follow-up procedures to address the case.

Local Chinese-language media reported that between Jan. 26 and Feb. 10 when the woman’s quarantine period ended, the boyfriend had visited twice, including sleeping over.

The hospital where he worked is currently evaluating the case, and the doctor has been suspended to stay at home and practice self-health management for the time being.

The Health Bureau stated that the woman claimed the doctor as her fiance and had merely entered her home to help with the cleaning.

As of present time, the doctor has tested negative, and is practicing self-health management for seven days.

He will be tested again before resuming work, the bureau said.

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) strongly condemned the incident on Wednesday criticizing the woman’s disregard for the “one person, one room” quarantine policy and endangering other citizens’ lives.