Taiwan reports 1 death, 2 imported cases, tally at 919

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 1 death and 2 more imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally to 919.

The death reported today was case 799, a U.K. man in his seventies who had a history of cardiovascular diseases.

He arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 18, 2020, last year and developed symptoms on Dec. 26. He was hospitalized on Dec. 29 and the infection was confirmed two days later.

According to the CECC, his conditions worsened significantly in the following days and he was transferred to an intensive care unit after being hooked to a respirator.

His condition continued to spiral downwards as doctors reported multiple organ failure with blood detected in the pulmonary area.

Infections soon spread within his body and his body temperature rose significantly; although antibiotics were prescribed, they were to no avail and the patient died on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the two cases reported today include an Indonesian man in his forties (case 919) and an American woman in her sixties (case 920), the CECC said.

Both had submitted negative test results prior to boarding their flight. They arrived on Jan. 10 and 15, respectively.

Case 919 was tested again on Feb. 2 at the request of his employer after completing his quarantine and self-health management period.

The infection was confirmed today and health authorities have asked two possible contacts to practice self-health management.

Case 920 is asymptomatic and was working between Jan. 30 and Feb.3 after her quarantine period ended.

As she planned to return to the U.S. on Feb. 6, she was tested again and the infection was confirmed today.

Eleven possible contacts have since been listed, including 9 who were working closely with her and 2 friends.

All are currently under quarantine, the CECC said.

As of press time, 919 cases have been confirmed so far, including 805 imported cases, 75 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan and 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 9 people died, 839 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.