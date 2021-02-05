Australians vote for ‘Taiwan’s most beautiful celebrity’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With the soaring popularity on social media, beauty standards in all parts of the world are becoming more and more similar.

YouTuber “Wei” recently walked through the streets of Australia asked locals to vote for Taiwan’s “most beautiful celebrity” which included “Janine Chang (張鈞甯) , Ariel Lin (林依晨), Hebe Tien (田馥甄) and Jolin Tsai (蔡依林).”

Among the 18 passersby interviewed, Janine Chang won the hearts of most.

When Wei asked whether Australians had heard of Taiwan, he realized that most people had heard of the island nation but they didn’t have a deep understanding of it.

Most admitted their willingness to visit Taiwan in the near future.

Interestingly, when they learned that the four women were nearly 40 years old, their dumbfounded reactions amused many social media users!

Some left messages under the video, some social media users showing their support for Janine Chang, while others rallied behind Hebe and Jolin.