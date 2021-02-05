German photographer wins praise for stunning ‘Taipei documentary’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Travel can inspire a person’s life change. The inspiration can be transformed into images and videos to preserve memories, and at the same time, allow more people to learn about other cultures and themselves from a different perspective.

Marcin Zabinski, a German photographer, has documented Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, through images ranging from weather, food and culture to transportation, with the photographer’s own voice, presenting the interesting aspects of Taipei from the perspective of a backpacker.

“My first impression on Taiwan was the polite people and how everything is working just well,” Zabinski told The China Post.

Having traveled to more than 50 countries, he believes that traveling and constantly educating ourselves makes this world a better place for tolerance and collaboration as well as increasing awareness of environmental issues.

For Zabinski, his passion is to make the most authentic, emotional videos and photos that inspire people to feel like they “wanna go for it.”

Zabinski said that he has been to Taiwan four times, his first visit was in 2017, and at that time, he never expected to fall in love with this beautiful, culturally diverse land.

Speaking about the Taipei documentary, Zabinski said: “I wanted to create something more meaningful.”

“My goal is to show locals new perspectives of their city and also inspire people from all around the world to visit this unique place.”

Asked about the reasons he chose the capital city as the main focus of his documentry, he explained that Taipei is the place where he has spent the most time in Taiwan.

“I love the natural surroundings which are basically within one hour drive to reach.”

To present Taipei’s facets, Zabinski has done a lot of research to understand the characteristics of Taiwan.

Also, he said that the biggest challenge for him during the production was the voiceover.

“It is strange to hear myself and also my English is not very perfect, he said. However, many of his friends advised him to do so because the narration would make the film “authentic and personal.”

Among all of the countries that Zabinski has been to, “Taiwan is definitely a very underrated country in terms of tourism.”

He also recommended travelers who have not yet been to Taiwan to stay longer and explore deeper. The breathtaking nature of Taroko in Hualien and the tea of Alishan are worth trying, he remarked.

Zabinski ended by suggesting: “Don’t forget to bring your international driver’s license and make sure to visit a night market and try out dumplings.”

Full video

Follow Marcin Zabinski on YouTube | Instagram