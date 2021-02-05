Singapore design studio launches special-edition masks for CNY

By Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
新加坡文創設計公司「WHENIWASFOUR小時候工作室」看到人們的困擾，近日推出新年創意口罩，只要戴上它，什麼都不用說，不僅能成功躲掉所有問題，同時也令人會心一笑。 | Singapore's design company "Wheniwasfour" has recently launched a creative mask, which not only can help you dodge all questions but also put a smile on people. (Courtesy of Wheniwasfour)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — During the Chinese New Year, everyone is happy to enjoy some quality time with family and friends. Asked whether they have a partner or when they would get married, however, some might feel pressured when bombarded with questions.  

Ahead of the holidays, Singapore’s design company “Wheniwasfour” has launched a creative face mask, which not only can help you dodge all questions but also put a smile on people’s faces.

No Boyfriend/Girlfriend Yet Adult Mask (Courtesy of Wheniwasfour)

The studio launched three New Year’s Eve masks, each with “Happy Chinese New Year” printed in a large font, as well as words: “I don’t have a boyfriend, I don’t have a girlfriend,” “I don’t want to get married yet,” or “I don’t want to have children yet.”

Not Married Yet Adult Mask (Courtesy of Wheniwasfour)
No Children Yet Adult Mask (Courtesy of Wheniwasfour)

According to the studio’s website, the design, inspired by Singaporean’s favorite traditions, adds a unique local twist to the mandatory masks people have to wear.     

Wheniwasfour also sells masks with patterns of popular snacks during CNY such as dried meat, haw flakes and the Huatmate condensed milk, evoking people’s childhood memories.  

Haw flakes face mask (Courtesy of Wheniwasfour)

 

The New Year series masks are washable and reusable and are priced at S$10.9 (US$8.22) each. 