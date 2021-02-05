Singapore design studio launches special-edition masks for CNY

TAIPEI (The China Post) — During the Chinese New Year, everyone is happy to enjoy some quality time with family and friends. Asked whether they have a partner or when they would get married, however, some might feel pressured when bombarded with questions.

Ahead of the holidays, Singapore’s design company “Wheniwasfour” has launched a creative face mask, which not only can help you dodge all questions but also put a smile on people’s faces.

The studio launched three New Year’s Eve masks, each with “Happy Chinese New Year” printed in a large font, as well as words: “I don’t have a boyfriend, I don’t have a girlfriend,” “I don’t want to get married yet,” or “I don’t want to have children yet.”

According to the studio’s website, the design, inspired by Singaporean’s favorite traditions, adds a unique local twist to the mandatory masks people have to wear.

Wheniwasfour also sells masks with patterns of popular snacks during CNY such as dried meat, haw flakes and the Huatmate condensed milk, evoking people’s childhood memories.

The New Year series masks are washable and reusable and are priced at S$10.9 (US$8.22) each.