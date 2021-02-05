Yunlin military bunker transformed into multimedia art gallery

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A military dependents’ village located in Huwei, Yunlin features two military bunkers built in 1943 during World War II.

Taiwan’s design team Studio APL (力口建築) has incorporated multimedia and VR virtual reality to transform two air-raid shelters into a sky theater and gallery, allowing visitors to learn about the horrors of war.

Studio APL and tai-yi associates worked together to repair the air-raid shelters, clean up the air vents, and let the sunlight in.

Under the project, called “hidden escape,” the military bunkers are now aimed at inviting people to re-experience the threats of war and to commemorate the soldiers who fought and lost their lives through virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR).

The design team extended the spatiality of the shelter by integrating a temporary tent as an information desk.

The misting system also reduces the heat outside the bunkers, allowing the artists’ installations to connect with the outdoor wooded landscape.

In addition, the hole once cut out of the sidewall of the small air defense bunker is filled in to extend the view to the ground level.

The filled hole represents the hidden mound, showing the transformation of the bunker mound and modern art.

The interior entrance retains a passageway to present a sense of permeability, making people aware of the shelter’s main structure.

The larger shelter is now a media gallery divided into an area for virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR).

In the VR room, visitors are brought back to world war II to send morse code by waving their hands.

As for the MR area, visitors can sit against the wall and immerse themselves in the past, thanks to images projected across the ceiling of the bunker.

The smaller air-raid shelter retains its original structure, emphasizing the contrast between the basic function during wartime and the reborn design.

Outside the bunkers, a circular array invites people to step inside the unassuming entrance. Also, a laser-cut plaque at the entrance serves as an introduction to the immersive experience that lies inside. When visitors are tired, they can sit on the curved bench and reflect on what they learn and experience in the historic military site.