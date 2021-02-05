Online users smile at Thai carrier rowing his way to deliver food

By Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
A Thai social media user has recently posted several photos of a Foodpanda carrier "delivering on the water" in the Bangpakong River, which were spread wildly by Facebook users. (Courtesy of Pradit Saengdee/Facebook)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Delivery platforms are highly competitive in Thailand where you can see motorcycles delivering stuff everywhere in the streets. Surprisingly, a Thai carrier was recently pictured paddling across a river to deliver food, making him an overnight sensation.  

The Bang Pakong River is located in Chachoengsao city, Thailand, about an hour’s drive east of Bangkok. A Thai social media user has recently posted several photos of a Foodpanda carrier “delivering on the water” on the Bangpakong River. The photos were spread wildly by Facebook users.  

 Pradit Saengdee, the social media user who shared the photo, wrote in a post: “Foodpanda now has marine delivery services.”  

“Props to the Foodpanda of Chachoengsao. Riding a motorbike is outdated. Let’s paddle a boat,” the post reads, adding “This is the new frontier for food delivery.”   

 In response to the post, many have left comments saying, “He must be very good at rowing the boat” while one wrote: “It’s so cool.”  

Another said: “He should wear a life jacket.”  

In 2012, Foodpanda and German-based Delivery Hero both entered the Bangkok area to provide delivery services. With the continued expansion of the service, Chachoengsao also became an emerging market for delivery services last year. 