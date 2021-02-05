疫情下新北房市依舊穩定！外國人竟最愛居住在「這」| New Taipei City revealed as most desirable real estate among foreigners

【看CP學英文】由於台灣地處亞洲核心位置、享有民主自由，新型冠狀肺炎疫情也控制得相當穩定，吸引不少外國人來台置產。據新北地政局2020年統計，外國人取得不動產的數量與前年相當，而29個行政區中，淡水竟最受外國人青睞！

Many members of the foreign community may choose to invest in real estate in Taiwan due to its good geographic location in Asia, its democracy and freedom and its relative good control over the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to statistics provided by the Land Administration Department of New Taipei City, the number of foreigners acquiring real estate in 2020 is the same as the previous year, and among the 29 administrative districts, Tamsui is the most favored.

新北市地政局表示因淡水區有捷運系統，加上未來橫跨淡水、八里的淡江大橋持續建設中使其交通比以往便利許多。再加美麗的河岸景觀提供多項休閒娛樂設施，非常符合外國人的生活形態和環境。

The Land Administration Bureau explained that because of the MRT system and the future construction of a bridge across Tamsui and Bali, transportation has become more convenient than ever.

In addition, the beautiful riverside view provides a variety of leisure and entertainment facilities, which is very much in line with the lifestyle and environment most foreigners are accustomed to.

據統計，以國籍分析，去年外國人置產最多來自香港，佔45%，人數第二多者為馬來西亞，佔10%。分析可能原因為當地與我國地理環境相仿、語言相通、風俗習慣、生活機能相近等關係，使其在新北市有置產之需求。

According to the department’s statistics, the largest number of foreigners buying properties last year came from Hong Kong, which accounted for 45%, while the second-largest number came from Malaysia, accounting for 10%.

The reason for this may lie in the similarity in geography, language, customs, and life functions between the countries, which has led to the demand for property purchase in New Taipei City, the department said.

而林口受歡迎程度僅次淡水區，位居第二，據新北地政推斷可能因鄰近機場、有購物區Outlet和媒體園區，有完整的生活機能。

On the other hand, Linkou District came close to Tamsui, securing second place as the most sought after place to live by foreigners.

The New Taipei City Land Administration Department surmised that this may be because of its close proximity to the airport, the outlet and the developing “media village”, which makes up a place suitable for acquiring property.



新北市政府地政局補充，近年來各項土地開發、重大工程及交通建設投入和環境整治等，增加外國人在該市購置不動產的吸引力。

The department added that in recent years, land development, investments in major projects and transportation constructions and environmental improvement have made it more attractive for foreigners to purchase real estate in the city.