台中海生館2022年登場！「巨型大洋缸」亮點一次看 | Huge aquarium to open in Taichung next year

Taipei Walker報導，自從日本Xpark開到桃園之後，在台灣再度掀起一股水族館熱潮。中部人專屬的「台中市海洋生態館」最快預計在2022年正式開幕，角逐最夯「水族館」稱號。

Since the opening of the Xpark aquarium in Taoyuan, an aquarium craze has spread across Taiwan.

Sitting in the coastal area in central Taiwan, the Taichung Humpback Dolphin Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium (台中市海洋生態館) is expected to be officially opened in 2022 at the earliest, competing for the title of the most gorgeous “aquarium”.

台中海生館，佔地2.25公頃、5層樓高建築，是中台灣第一座「海洋活體水族展覽館」。

The five-story Taichung Aquarium, covering 2.25-hectare is the first “marine live aquarium” in Central Taiwan.

地點位在梧棲漁港旁，以期讓人更了解台中特殊的「濕地、海洋」的生態環境。

Sitting next to Wuqi Fishing Port (梧棲漁港), the aquarium will give people a better understanding of Taichung’s special “wetland and marine” ecological environment.

建築外觀以大甲溪岩石為設計構想，室內入口大廳規劃了水深9公尺的巨型「大洋缸」。

The exterior of the building is based on the rocks of the Dajia River, while the interior entrance hall features a giant “ocean tank” with a depth of 9 meters.

此外，在1至3樓以視覺效果滿分的「水母區」、結合台中在地生態的「河口濕地區、大甲溪流域體驗區」做為常設展。

Among other highlights, the “Jellyfish area” equipped with visual effects and the “Wetland and Dajia River watershed experience area”, which integrates Taichung’s local ecology, are permanent exhibits on the first to third floors.

除此之外，在海生館4樓及5樓規劃「景觀餐廳、咖啡輕食區」、以及屋頂空中花園，讓人享受最浪漫的海生館下午茶。

In addition, on the fourth and fifth floors of the building, a restaurant with a great view, a café and a rooftop garden are planned for people to enjoy afternoon tea at the aquarium.

台中市政府觀旅局表示，這次台中市海洋生態館預計在2022年底正式開幕，打造全新踩點攻略，包含台中三井OUTLET、梧棲漁港、高美濕地等景點，挑戰台中人周末約會、遛小孩的全新選擇。

Tourism Bureau Taichung City Government (臺中市政府觀光旅遊局) said that this time the aquarium is expected to open at the end of 2022 officially.

What’s more? You can plan a weekend getaway trip and visit the surrounding scenic spots, including the Mitsui Outlet Park Taichung (MITSUI OUTLET PARK 台中港), Wuqi Fishing Port, and Gaomei Wetlands (高美濕地).

台中市海洋生態館 | Taichung Humpback Dolphin Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium

開幕日期：預計2022年底。| Opening date: By the end of 2022

How to get there? 台中市清水區北堤路50號 | No. 50, Beidi Road, Qingshui District, Taichung City, 436



