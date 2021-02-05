Dana Evans scores 23, leads No. 1 Louisville women past BC

BOSTON (AP) — Dana Evans scored 23 points and Hailey Van Lith added 15 on Thursday night to help top-ranked Louisville bounce back from its first loss of the season with a 97-68 victory over Boston College.

Kianna Smith scored 14 points, Elizabeth Dixon had 11 and Mykasa Robinson grabbed eight rebounds for the Cardinals. Louisville (17-1, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) was the last unbeaten team in the AP Top 25 before losing at home to No. 4 North Carolina State on Monday.

Taylor Soule had 20 points and Makayla Dickens scored 17 for Boston College (5-8, 1-8 ACC), which had its previous four games postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. Dickens made 5 of 6 3-pointers, one of them to tie the game at 33 midway through the second quarter.

Louisville scored the next 14 points and BC never got within single digits again. Evans had six points and Dixon had five during the game-changing run, when the Eagles went more than four minutes without scoring.

Evans, the reigning ACC player of the year, also had four rebounds and five assists.

MISSING YOU

Louisville was without Elizabeth Balogun, who is with the Nigerian national team, and Olivia Cochran, the team’s No. 2 scorer, who was injured in practice.

The Eagles were down to eight players because of COVID-19 protocols. Two of them, Allie Palmieri and Ally VanTimmeren, are first-semester freshmen who graduated from high school early to enroll at BC.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Cardinals moved to the top of the AP poll on Jan. 18 for the first time in school history. They might not survive the week as the No. 1 team in the country because of the N.C. State loss, but they should avoid a major drop.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College hasn’t won since Jan. 7 and hadn’t played since Jan. 17 before shutting the program down for almost three weeks because of COVID-19 protocols. Coming off a 20-win season in which coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee was named ACC coach of the year, the Eagles were expected to do more.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Hosts Notre Dame on Sunday.

Boston College: Visits Clemson on Sunday.

