Hebe Tien releases music video of new song track ‘Crop Circles’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer Hebe Tien (田馥甄) surprised her fans on Friday with a music video of her latest song “Crop Circles” (田) on YouTube channel.

Speaking of the new track, Tien said: “It is very enjoyable to realize impossible desires with singing.”

“It’s fun to take me to places I can’t go by singing,” she added.

The video was filmed in a beautiful secret spot in Tainan, Dingtoue Sandbar (頂頭額沙洲), which is known as the “Taiwan version of the Sahara Desert.”

Tian, wearing green and brown dresses with a dreamy makeup look, was running between rows in the cornfields when filming the video.

Speaking of the filming process, the 37-year-old singer said with a smile: “In fact, I can’t open my eyes at all, much like a corn princess in distress. ”

Asked about her plans for the Chinese New Year, she added: “I’ll enjoy a reunion with my family during the CNY and continue to play the role of ‘giant baby’ at home.”

Being a hiking enthusiast, she said that she will pay attention to safety, avoid crowds and walk into nature where it is less crowded.

“This is the most comfortable and happy moment for me.”