One local, 3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported one local infection and 3 imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally to 923.

The local case (case 924) is a family member of case 839 and 870, the CECC said.

According to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), the Taiwanese woman is in her forties and she was quarantined on Jan. 12 as a contact of cases 839 and 870.

She developed related symptoms on Feb. 1 and was tested 3 days later when her quarantine period ended; the infection was confirmed today.

As the two family members living with case 924 were already listed as possible contacts of cases 839 and 870, they will not be listed again for fear of repetition, Chen said.

Both family members will continue their quarantine period until Feb. 18.

Meanwhile, three additional imported cases from the Netherlands, U.S. and the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) were reported today.

Case 921 is a Dutch man in his sixties who came to Taiwan for work purposes on Jan. 2.

He submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding, and was placed under quarantine when he arrived.

He is currently asymptomatic and resumed work on Jan. 17 in Taiwan when his quarantine period ended.

In preparation for returning to the Netherlands, he was tested again on Feb. 3 and the infection was confirmed today.

Eleven possible contacts have since been listed with three under quarantine and 8 under self-health management.

Case 922 is Taiwanese man in his twenties and is an expat in the U.S. He returned with three other family members on Jan. 13 for Chinese New Year and submitted negative test results prior to boarding.

He is also asymptomatic, and got himself tested again when his quarantine period in Taiwan ended as they were planning to get together with other family members.

His infection was confirmed today, while the other three family members all tested negative, and are currently under quarantine.

Case 923 is an Afghanistan man in his forties who had living in the United Arab Emirates.

Due to his work, he had been traveling back and forth between Taiwan and Dubai for some time, with the latest trip being around July and August of 2020.

His most recent trip saw him arriving in Taiwan on Jan. 7, where he submitted all necessary documents and underwent quarantine.

He reported experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms on Jan. 24 after his quarantine ended, and as he initially thought it was a cold, he bought pharmaceutical medicine to relieve the symptoms.

In preparation for his return to Dubai, he acquired another COVID-19 test on Feb. 4 and the infection was confirmed today.

The CECC has since tracked down one possible contact, who has been placed under quarantine.

Case 923’s activity history details are still being investigated and compiled, the CECC added.

As of press time, 923 cases have been confirmed so far, including 808 imported cases, 76 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, two cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan and one unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 9 people died, 841 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.