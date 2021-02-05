Huge aquarium to open in Taichung next year

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Since the opening of the Xpark aquarium in Taoyuan, an aquarium craze has spread across Taiwan.

Sitting in the coastal area in central Taiwan, the Taichung Humpback Dolphin Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium (台中市海洋生態館) is expected to be officially opened in 2022 at the earliest, competing for the title of the most gorgeous “aquarium”.

The five-story Taichung Aquarium, covering 2.25-hectare is the first “marine live aquarium” in Central Taiwan.

Sitting next to Wuqi Fishing Port (梧棲漁港), the aquarium will give people a better understanding of Taichung’s special “wetland and marine” ecological environment.

The exterior of the building is based on the rocks of the Dajia River, while the interior entrance hall features a giant “ocean tank” with a depth of 9 meters.

Among other highlights, the “Jellyfish area” is equipped with visual effects and the “Wetland and Dajia River watershed experience area,” which integrates Taichung’s local ecology, are permanent exhibits from the first to third floors.

In addition, on the fourth and fifth floors of the building, a restaurant with a great view, a café and a rooftop garden are planned for people to enjoy afternoon tea at the aquarium.

Tourism Bureau Taichung City Government (臺中市政府觀光旅遊局) said that this time the aquarium is expected to open at the end of 2022 officially.

What’s more? You can plan a weekend getaway trip and visit the surrounding scenic spots, including the Mitsui Outlet Park Taichung (MITSUI OUTLET PARK 台中港), Wuqi Fishing Port, and Gaomei Wetlands (高美濕地).

Taichung Humpback Dolphin Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium

Opening date: By the end of 2022

How to get there? | No. 50, Beidi Road, Qingshui District, Taichung City, 436



