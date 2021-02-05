新竹版「普濟燈會」來了！手繪燈籠打造出超浪漫氣氛｜Social media influncers anticipate Hsinchu’s Lantern Festival

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，新竹版「普濟燈會」來了！堪稱是每年元宵節必朝聖的「台南普濟燈會」，以大量的吊掛燈籠以及各式主題大燈籠，在普濟殿前掀起拍照打卡熱潮，而今年原定在新竹舉辦的「台灣燈會」雖因疫情取消，仍有一場「文雅里富町燈節」悄悄展開，讓新竹人也能夠感染燈節的熱鬧氛圍。

Hsinchu’s own “Puji” sea of lanterns is here to celebrate with you this Chinese New Year!

In the past, Tainan’s Puji Temple Lantern Festival is a must-go every Lantern Festival, but this year, to make up for Hsinchu’s cancelled country-wide lantern event, Wenya Village (文雅里) has arranged a similar event on a smaller scale to give others a chance to celebrate with them.

第一屆的「文雅里富町燈節」由32歲的年輕里長朱毅所發起，觀摩了台南普濟燈會的模式，透過「新富町彩燈文化祭」舉辦燈籠彩繪比賽，希望帶動文雅里社區做出改造創新。

This year’s first “Wenya Fu-ting Lantern Festival” (文雅里富町燈節) was thought up by the 32-year-old borough chief of the district, Chu Yi (朱毅).

Through observing the annual celebration at Puji Temple, Chu held a hand-painting competition in the hopes that the community can come together to make his plans a reality.

同步舉辦「文雅里富町燈節」將參賽籠作品全數展出，而地點就位在城北街137巷、北星福德宮前。

The lanterns painted by locals will all be displayed as part of the Wenya Fu-Ting Lantern Festival, and can be located in front of the Bei Hsing Fu Te Temple(北星福德宮) on Lane 137, Chengbei Street.

新竹第一屆的「文雅里富町燈節」，預計在2/7~2/28期間正式開展，將在每日的17:30~22:00點燈。

The festival is due to be held from Feb. 7 to Feb. 28 and will be lighted every day from 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm.

目前雖尚未裝置完畢就已經悄悄試燈，吸引不少新竹民眾駐足欣賞，現場預計將展出近300盞手繪燈籠，集結6歲孩童至65歲長者親手彩繪的作品。

The community is still busy setting up the event but many Hsinchu locals have already headed over to catch a glimpse of the festival-to-come.

A near 300 hand-painted lanterns will be featured, including creations from children as young as six, to elders 65 and above.

不僅富涵意義、拉近里民之間的距離，更成為新竹人最新的打卡朝聖景點。

The event not only helps the community come together, but has also become a highly anticipated #Instaworthy spot for social media influencers.