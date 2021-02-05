春節踏青賞櫻花！盤點阿里山三大仙境景點 | Alishan cherry blossom season kicks off

Taipei Walker報導，位在嘉義東邊的阿里山，是由大塔山、石水山、兜山等18座山峰構成，而阿里山又因伐木業以及森林鐵道的開發，自日治時期即是高山旅遊的熱門場所。每年春節，阿里山櫻花盛放，是南部熱門賞花景點之一，不妨趁著春假去山林裡走春踏青吧！

Alishan, located on the east side of Chiayi, comprises 18 peaks ㄎincluding Mount Daito, Mount Shishui, and Mount Dou.

Due to the development of the forestry industry and railway, Alishan has been a popular tourism spot since the Japanese rule era.

Every spring, Alishan cherry trees are in full bloom, so why not visit the gem in southern Taiwan during the Chinese New Year’s holiday.

寒溪呢森林人文叡地 | Hanshini Forest Recreation Area

多年前，一群修行人來到阿里山梅山鄉，進入聖塔山守護下的原始林，一點一滴開墾出景色優美、氣氛莊嚴的聖地，並取空山靈語為名的「寒溪呢」。

Many years ago, a group of monks came to Meishan Township in Alishan and entered the old-growth forest, cultivating a sacred place with beautiful scenery and a solemn atmosphere.

They named the place “Hanshini.”

每年春節時分，寒溪呢盛放如白雪，經常吸引不少人上山賞花，可悠哉散步賞花，並在海拔1166公尺的盟山掛御守，祈願來年更加美好。

Every year, during the spring season, the cherry blossoms bloom like snow and often attract many people to go up to the mountain.

Also, visitors would hang an amulet on the 1,166-meter-high Mount Meng to pray for a better year.

How to get there? 嘉義縣梅山鄉太和村社後坪2 附11 號 | No. 11, Shehouping, Meishan Township, Chiayi County 603, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

開放時間 :08：00～17：00 | Opening time: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

海鼠山1314 觀景台 | 1314 Lookout

來到阿里山知名茶區的瑞峰村，循著產業道路來到地勢最高處的海鼠山，此地海拔高1314公尺，取諧音「一生一世」興建的愛情塔，成了茶山上熱門IG打卡景點。

Located in Ruifeng Village, Haishu Mount, standing at 1,314 meters above sea level, is famous for its endless tea fields.

At an altitude of 1,314 meters above sea level, the lookout is named “1314” which sounds like “will love you till the end of my life” in Chinese.

Therefore, the attraction has become a popular instagrammable spot in Mount. Cha.

How to get there? | 嘉義縣梅山鄉 603, Chiayi County, Meishan Township

太興岩步道 | Taixingyan Trail

座落在梅山鄉的太興岩步道，木棧步道全長650公尺，海拔850公尺，步道兩旁有大片翠綠的茶園，穿梭在原始樹林以及茶園之間相當療癒。

Taixingyan Trail, located in Meishan Township, is one of the most popular travel destinations in Chiayi. The wooden trail, standing at 850 meters above sea level, is 650 meters in length, with large green tea plantations on both sides along the trail.

Walking through the tea plantation and the dense woods with your loved one will bring about a feeling of serenity and peace to accompany you on this romantic trip.

另外，太興岩步道的入口有一座觀景台，在此可以看到木棧步道向遠方山巒延伸，往下拍可以拍出相當壯觀的景緻。

In addition, there is an observation deck near the entrance of the Taixingyan Trail where you can see the wooden trail extend into the mountains. This will definitely be a nice photo-op for lovebirds.

太興岩景觀茶園步道 | Taixingyan Trail

How to get there? 嘉義縣梅山鄉166縣道67.7K處 ｜67.7K, 166 County road, Meishan Township, Chiayi County 603, Taiwan