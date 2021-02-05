內湖人不用出城也有花海！4萬株花朵打造最美後花園｜Visit Neihu’s most #Instaworthy sea of flowers this weekend

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，難以想像在喧囂的台北市區內，也有許多小秘境讓人短暫遠離都市的煩惱，享受大自然帶來的悠哉、愜意感。位於捷運大湖公園站步行10分鐘距離的「大溝溪生態治水園區」，就是當地內湖人散步小秘境，每到二月份百花盛開的花海更是讓內湖人每年都來報到。

It is hard to imagine that in the hustle and bustle of Taipei City, there are also many small secret places where people can get away from the craziness of the city for a second and enjoy the relaxed and comfortable feeling brought by nature.

Located just 10 minutes away from the MRT Dahu Park Station, the “Dagouxi Waterfront Park” is a small, secret spot for local Neihu people to take a walk.

The sea of flowers, which goes in full bloom in February, has become an annual attraction for the locals as well.

今年的大溝溪生態治水園區花海已默默綻放，由北市府的河管科系系照料、布置，透過紅、粉紅、黃、橙、紫五種顏色的花草設計成「五色鳥」的圖騰。

This year, the sea of flowers at the Dagouxi Waterfront Park has been silently blooming, and The River Administration Section of the Hydraulic Engineering Office of Taipei City has taken care of and arranged the flowers and plants in five colors: red, pink, yellow, orange and purple to mimic the colors of the “Taiwan barbet” –a bird native to Taiwan.

整片花海約2.4座籃球場大小，不論是從高處的平台廣場上俯瞰五色鳥花海，還是走進1,042平方公尺、4萬株花海中欣賞壯觀的景致。

The entire sea of flowers is about the size of 2.4 basketball courts. Whether you are overlooking it from the high platform plaza or walking among it in all its 1,042-square-meter entirety, the 40,000 or so flowers can be enjoyed from any point of view.

而「大溝溪生態治水園區」在相關單位的積極照顧下，是一座生態完好的園區，最高紀錄是約20科40種鳥類在此活動，包括稀有台灣特有種「五色鳥、臺灣藍鵲、臺灣紫嘯鶇」、保育類「大冠鷲、東方蜂鷹及鳳頭蒼鷹」等來此棲息。還串連周邊「五指山系登山步道」可以慢步至圓覺禪寺、碧山巖、白石湖及鯉魚山等景點，就等你來趟台北一日輕旅行。

Under the active care of all relevant units, the “Dagouxi Waterfront Park” has become an ecologically-sound park and holds a record of hosting about 20 families and 40 species of birds.

Among those include rare Taiwan endemic species such as the “Taiwan Barbet”, Taiwan blue magpie, and Taiwan purple thrush, and conservation species such as the Crested serpent eagle”, “Crested honey buzzard”, and the “Crested goshawk.”

It is also connected to the surrounding “Five Finger Mountain Hiking Trail”, which can take you to Fengbishan Yuanjue Temple, Bishanyan, Baishihu and Carp Mountain, in just a few minutes.

「大溝溪生態治水園區花海」怎麼走 | How to get to Dagouxi Waterfront Park

1、GOOGLE地圖搜尋「大溝溪生態治水園區」(PLUS CODE： 3HQX+J9 內湖區台北市) | Google Map: Dagouxi Waterfront Park

2、公車：

搭乘小3公車至「大湖國小」站下車，沿大湖山莊街方向步行至大湖山莊街底，即為「大溝溪生態治水園區」，花海位在治水園區內部。

搭乘247、267、284、620、630、677、681、683、紅2、紅31、內湖幹線公車至「大湖公園捷運站」站下車，沿大湖山莊街方向步行約1公里，大湖山莊街底即為「大溝溪生態治水園區」，花海位在治水園區內部。

By Bus: If you take small bus No. 3, get off at “Dahu Elementary School” stop, walk along Dahu Shanzhuang Street to the end where the “Dagouxi WaterfrontPark” is located.

If you take the 247, 267, 284, 620, 630, 677, 681, Red 2, Red 31 bus, get off at MRT Dahu Park Station, walk towards Dahu Shanzhuang Street for about 1km to its end, where the “Dagouxi WaterfrontPark” is located.

3、捷運：搭乘文湖線至「大湖站」下車，沿大湖山莊街方向步行約1公里，大湖山莊街底即為「大溝溪生態治水園區」，花海位在治水園區內部。

By MRT, take the brown line and get off at MRT Dahu Park Station. Walk towards Dahu Shanzhuang Street for about 1km to its end, where the “Dagouxi WaterfrontPark” is located.