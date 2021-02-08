畫家曬超Q毛小孩防疫海報　日本貓奴讚：動作超到位！｜Japanese cartoonist shares cute dog, cat virus prevention posters

【看CP學英文】因新型冠狀肺炎疫情仍不斷升溫，許多國家依舊實施封城並要求民眾一踏出家門皆需全面戴口罩。

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread at an alarming speed, many countries have remained under lockdowns and called for the public to wear face masks at all times.

據外媒報導，為了繼續宣傳防疫觀念，同時避免讓民眾感到厭倦，一位日本插畫家便繪製了兩張不同的防疫海報，其中一張主角為善變的貓咪，而另一張則是一隻愛乾淨的狗。

In a bid to help spread virus-prevention messages in creative new ways, a Japanese manga artist has designed two separate posters depicting a “fickle cat and a hygienic dog,” according to foreign media reports.

這位日本插畫家，Takayuki Mizushina (水科孝之) 於推特上分享自己的作品，並在貓咪的插畫上寫道：「貓咪拒絕服從。你們加油！」，而狗的海報則寫：「狗狗也可以！大家一起來！」

The Japanese cartoonist, Takayuki Mizushina, promoted his comic on Twitter, with “Cats Won’t Do It. Good Luck People!” for the cat, virus-prevention poster and “Dogs Can Too! Come on Everyone!” for the dog poster.



插畫家PO文寫道，任何喜歡這些海報的人都可以到當地的7-11和全家便利超商去下載、列印、發佈和展示海報。

According to the original post, the artist wrote that anyone who liked the posters could go to local 7-11 and Family Marts in Japan to download, print, distribute and display them.

兩張插畫都在網路上得到熱烈回應，而許多人也大讚將會在自己的工作場所貼上相關海報，同時貓奴們也表示「貓咪版本」完全捕捉到貓咪的習性。

Both illustrations have been well-received by social media users as many quickly commented that they were going to put it up at their workplace, while others added that the “cat” version really brought out its characteristics.

其中一位網友更是大讚自己在街上看到這個宣導海報後意外地感到有種親切感，表示這兩張海報不僅成功讓宣導防疫措施不再那麼嚴肅，也將正確的觀念傳遞出去。

The light comic also succeeded in smoothing out the seriousness of the situation in Japan while still conveying the correct message as one social media user wrote that after seeing it on the street, they found it to be soothing, rather than the usual sense of gloom.