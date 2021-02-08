老外看台灣／老外驚見土狗霸氣坐機車　英姿讓他大讚：台灣獨有！｜Taiwan dogs catches foreign photographer’s eye with cool motorcycle-riding pose

【看CP學英文】一隻台灣土狗又再次吸引到一位外國攝影師的目光，而這次卻是因為牠驕傲地坐在一台小摩托車的後座，在大街上巡遊。

A Taiwanese dog has caught the eye of a foreign photographer once again as it cruises down the street, sitting proudly on the back of a small scooter.

據攝影師Diego Gonzalez(宮迪彥)透露，這張照片是在台中捕捉到的。他透露，這隻冷靜的狗兒乖乖地坐在以高速騎行的摩托車上，令他印象深刻。

According to the photographer, Diego Gonzalez (宮迪彥), the picture was captured in Taichung and he revealed that he was quite impressed as the nonchalant dog sat obediently on the scooter which was ridden at a relatively high speed.

他表示自己只有在台灣見過這樣的畫面，並補充道他曾看到一家四口和他們巨大的黃金獵犬全部塞在一輛摩托車上，而一名警察就騎在他們旁邊卻無動於衷。

He went on to comment that he had only seen this sort of scene in Taiwan and added that he once saw a family of four and their golden retriever pet, all squeezed into a tiny scooter while a police officer rode beside them, without any reaction.

雖然很多人稱在泰國和越南也有看到不少帥氣的狗狗坐機車，但這張照片仍然受到網友好評。

The photo was well-received with social media users though many claimed that Thailand and Vietnam also have their fair share of “cool dogs on scooters.”

悠然自在的狗狗，為避免在高速行駛下沙塵飛入眼睛還帶著一副護目鏡，然而可愛的畫面也讓網友擔憂牠這樣坐是否安全。

The relaxed dog, sitting in the backseat with a pair of goggles covering its eyes from the strong gusts of wind that accompanies a fast scooter, also brought concern from others as they questioned the safety of the situation.

此留言馬上得到其他網友的回答，安慰他們並聲稱通常這樣的狗狗已經是多年訓練下來才能做得那麼穩，有些人甚至指出這樣坐有時反而比坐在前面更安全。

Others quickly jumped in to reassure nervous commenters, as they claimed the dog usually had years of practice while some even insisted that it was actually safer than standing in the front area.

也有網友將注意力轉到主人身上，表示主人只穿著一雙夾拖騎車，為他感到憂心。不過，這個留言也很快的被其他人解釋，表示自己甚至看過更誇張的，不穿鞋都能騎出門。

Some also piled in their concern for the dog’s owner, as one eagle-eyed social media user spotted him wearing a pair of flip flops instead of shoes. However, others soon jumped into the discussion claiming that they had seen riders in Taiwan with no shoes on, so flip flops are not something to be worried about.

Follow Diego Gonzalez for more interesting Taiwan photos!