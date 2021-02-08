One imported COVID-19 case reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported one imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally to 928.

According to the CECC, case 929 is a Taiwanese woman in her twenties who recently traveled to the U.K. for work in February 2020.

She had been in contact with a confirmed case while there and developed symptoms including fever, an upset stomach and abnormal sense of smell on Dec. 20.

She tested positive for the virus on Dec. 23 in the U.K. and was tested again on Jan. 3 and Jan. 11 though the two later tests came back negative.

The CECC explained that she returned to Taiwan on Jan. 15 and was tested during her quarantine period; once on Jan. 19 and once on Jan. 28.

Both results came back negative and she was asked to undergo self-health management after her quarantine period ended.

She was tested again on Feb. 5 and the infection was confirmed today, the CECC said.

Case 928 is currently asymptomatic, the CECC added.

Ten possible contacts have also been tracked down with 1 under quarantine, and the rest under self-health management.



As of press time, 928 cases have been confirmed so far, including 813 imported cases, 76 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, two cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan and one unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 9 people died, 848 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.