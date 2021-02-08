Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei into Aussie Open second round

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) won over Bulgarian tennis player Tsvetana Pironkova in the women’s singles in the Australian Open on Monday.

Hsieh, who ranked world number one in women’s doubles and No. 71 in women’s singles, beat Tsvetana Pironkova with a score of 7:5、6:2 in favor of the Taiwanese athlete.

The game, which was held in Melbourne, lasted 1 hour and 16 minutes, according to Chinese-language media.

The Australian Open, which usually kicks off at the year’s championships, was the only Grand Slam tournament that was not affected by coronavirus shutdowns last year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Australian Open was postponed for three weeks until Jan. 8.

Hsieh Su-wei and Czech tennis player Barbora Strycova will team up and face Australian players Destanee Aiava and Astra Sharma in the first round of women’s double on Wednesday.