疫情下航空業工作每天心驚驚　空姐轉行美容闖出一片天 | Flight attendant turns to beauty industry amid outbreak

【看CP學英文】去年初，全球陷入疫情恐慌，首當其衝的行業莫過於航空業；在這樣的背景下，空服員尤其辛苦，必須站在第一線與乘客接觸，同時還須遵守許多防疫規定，自由受到相當的限制。曾服役於長榮航空，分別擔任副座艙長、空服員的Tillie Tseng、Abby Chen特別接受The China Post專訪，談論疫情初期待在航空業面臨的困難、以及轉職美容業的心路歷程。

At the beginning of last year, the world was plunged into an epidemic panic, and the first industry to be hit was the airline industry. Against this backdrop, flight attendants are particularly hard-pressed, having to be on the front line with passengers while at the same time having to comply with epidemic prevention regulations with their freedom restricted.

Tillie Tseng and Abby Chen, who served on EVA Air as a flight attendant and a Deputy Chief Cabin Crew respectively, told The China Post about the difficulties they faced in the airline industry at the beginning of the epidemic and their experiences in changing careers in the beauty industry.

曾擔任副座艙長的Tillie待在長榮長達7年，她於去年2月離職，那時正值全球新冠肺炎爆發初期。

Tillie, who spent seven years working in EVA Air as a Deputy Chief cabin crew, left the company in February of last year, during the early stages of the global outbreak of COVID-19.

談到去年初，她表示自己算是相當幸運，僅遇到1個月左右的疫情期，回想那時，每天都心驚膽戰，與乘客、同事合作依照規定度過每次執勤。

Looking back on the beginning of last year, Tillie said she was quite fortunate that she only experienced an epidemic period of about one month.

At the time, she was scared every day, working with colleagues and passengers to ensure everyone’s in accordance with the regulations.

「在外站時，因為我們都習慣性戴上口罩，而當時歐美國家的人並沒有這種習慣，因此時常被投以奇怪異樣的眼光。」Tillie說道。

“When we were at outstations, many in western countries often cast a strange look on us because we used to wear masks, which was not commonly seen in the U.S. and European countries,” she said.

回想當下的心情， Tillie說道，雖然公司有保護組員的配套措施，然「自己每天上班接觸人群比誰都害怕，每天都很緊張。」

Tillie said that although the company had measures to protect the cabin crew members, “I was more scared than anyone to come into contact with the crowd at work every day, and I was very cautious and uptight every day.”

早就預計在去年初退役的Tillie分享道，放下空服員光環對她來說相較輕鬆，畢竟過去在公司壓力不小，必須注意機上突發狀況、同艙學妹、以及自己的工作表現，對身心各層面都是挑戰。

She continued to share that it was easier for her to quit flight attendant; after all, she was under a lot of pressure in the past.

“We have to be aware of unexpected situations on board, our colleagues, and our own performance, which can be challenging on all levels.”

離職後，Tillie抱著好奇心毅然決然投入美容行業，加入曾經長榮的夥伴Abby Chen開設的工作室「 Ciao.俏」。

After leaving her job, Tillie decided to join the beauty industry with curiosity and work for “Ciao,” a studio owned by her former partner Abby Chen.

從來沒有美容經驗的她，憑著一股熱忱，努力學習，經過一年多的淬鍊，對於紋綉技巧漸漸上手。

She has never had any experience in cosmetology, but with her enthusiasm and hard work, she has gradually gotten better at eyebrow embroidery skills after more than a year.

「每次幫顧客變漂亮聽到他們開心的評語也挺有成就感的。」Tillie笑著說道。

“Every time I help customers look more attractive and hear their positive comments is also quite a sense of accomplishment,” Tillie smiley said.

問及在疫情爆發下，美容業是否同樣面臨衝擊，成立 Ciao.俏工作室的Abby Chen分享道，疫情剛爆發時有些已預約的客人延期、預約量也沒有往常這麼踴躍、這樣的情形大約2-3個月後就趨於穩定。

Abby Chen, who founded Ciao Studio, shared that when the epidemic first broke out, some bookings were postponed and the number of appointments was not as high as usual, and the situation stabilized after about 2 to 3 months.

回想起2018年剛創業，Abby表示，那時的她在北京擔任董事長助理三年，由於還是喜歡台灣環境，決定放棄高薪工作，回到台灣開設工作室。

Recalling that she had just started her own business in 2018, Abby said that she had worked as the assistant to the chairman in Beijing for three years at that time, and decided to quit the high-paying job and return to Taiwan to open a studio.

“Because I like the environment in Taiwan more than Beijing.”

「覺得紋綉眉毛是值得投入的技術，就立刻跟當時幫我霧眉的老師報名上課，」Abby說道，後來她將作品分享在社群上，也漸漸打開知名度，開始有顧客主動詢問價格。

“The technique of eyebrow embroidery is worth devoting myself into so I signed up a class to learn with a teacher who did eyebrow embroidery for me,” Abby said.

After she shared her works on social media, some friends reached out to her and showed interest in the service.

「就此開啟了我的創業之路，也決定離開北京的工作。」Abby侃侃說道，當時也不知道未來收入是否穩定，但有時人生改變就在決定的那一刻。

“This started my entrepreneurial journey, and I decided to leave my job in Beijing,” Abby said, adding that she wasn’t sure whether the future income would be stable, but sometimes life changes at the moment of decision.

「創業的第一個月我每天扛著工具箱到府服務，第二個月我就開了CIAO·俏工作室。」

“The first month I started my business, I carried my toolbox to visit clients every day, and the second month I opened CIAO Studio.”

兩位曾一齊在航空業服務的同事，一位離職後在北京闖蕩三年再決定回台開業，而另一位面對疫情挑戰，離開長榮，也投入同事開啟的美容事業。面臨疫情恐慌，是危機，同時也是新的轉機！

Two colleagues who had worked together in the airline industry, one left and worked in Beijing for three years before deciding to return to Taiwan to start her own business.

Meanwhile, the other left EVA Air in the face of the pandemic’s challenges and joined the beauty business started by her colleague.

Amid the outbreak, it’s a crisis and also a turning point.