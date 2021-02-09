俄羅斯美女一年深度走訪台灣！用鏡頭記錄絕美大自然 | A video about Taiwan that takes a year to finish shocks the world

【看CP學英文】誰都無法預料2020年全球竟因一株名不見經傳的病毒而紛紛關閉邊境，許多人也被迫待在家中。台灣猶如平行時空，意外掀起一陣報復式「國旅」！

It was unimaginable that nearly all nations would impose lockdown in 2020 due to the coronavirus. A lot of people are forced to stay at home, yet on the other hand, it seems that Taiwan exists in a parallel universe, where people set off a wave of “revenge travel” within Taiwan.

這一年，也激發Youtube頻道「旅遊真台灣Travel North Taiwan」開啟為期一年的台灣旅遊，透過攝影鏡頭，紀錄下這座寶島的美。

The year 2020 also inspired the Youtube channel “Travel North Taiwan” to embark on a year-long travel around the island. Through the lens, “Travel North Taiwan” documented the stunning beauty of Formosa Island.

台灣人Patrick和來自俄羅斯的Lena共同經營旅遊YouTube頻道「旅遊真台灣Travel North Taiwan」，兩人著迷於探索台灣各個角落，發現不同的台灣之美，分享寶島美麗的風景、以及人事物。

Patrick and Lena co-run a YouTube channel, “Travel North Taiwan,” through which they share videos documenting their journey around the country and encounters with local people.

跟著「旅遊真台灣」，我們彷彿搭乘上一班光速列車，由北至南遊台，造訪龍洞岩場、龜山島、綠島、鐵分瀑布、赤科山、夢谷瀑布、秀巒等地。越是深入探訪，越是情不自禁地受台灣的魅力所吸引。

This video covers Longdon, Turtle Island, Green Island, Tiefen Waterfall, Chike Mountain, Menggu Waterfall, Xiuluan, etc. The more you explore, the deeper you’ll be attracted to Taiwan.

小小一座番薯島，竟能孕育出如此多樣化的生態，巍峨聳立的高山、鬱鬱蒼蒼的森林、氣勢磅礡的瀑布、波瀾壯闊的大海，每個角落都是大自然獨一無二的創作，值得我們細細品味。

It is hard to believe that such a tiny island like Taiwan is home to such a diverse ecosystem. Every corner is the unique creation of nature that deserves to be savored.

而影片中的絕美秘境，也不過是囊括台灣的十分之一而已，「旅遊真台灣」鼓勵台灣人走出家門，珍惜寶島的自然資源，親近這塊孕育我們的土地。

All the secret spots in this video combined are only one-tenth of entire Taiwan. “Travel North Taiwan” encourages people to walk to nature, cherish the rich resources the island possess and embrace the homeland that nurtures us.

