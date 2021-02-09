Taiwan reports one local, 4 imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 933

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported one local infection and 4 imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 933.

According to the CECC, the sole local infection case (case 934) is a Taiwanese woman in her fifties who is also a family member of case 863, 864, 865, 907, 909 and 910.

She was put under quarantine on Jan. 19 for being a contact of case 864, 907, 909 and 910.

During this period, she was tested five times, which all came back negative.

She began developing a fever and a runny nose on Feb. 7, but was asymptomatic a day later.

As she had applied for leave to attend a funeral, she was tested by health authorities and the infection was confirmed today.

The CECC explained that family members of case 934 had been under quarantine as contacts of case 864, and their quarantine periods had ended. However, to ensure the public’s safety, the four family members’ quarantine period will be extended till Feb. 22.

Meanwhile, four more imported cases from the U.S. and France were reported today.

The CECC reported that case 930 is a Taiwanese woman in her twenties who had traveled to the U.S. for study purposes in August 2020 and returned on Dec. 22.

She submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding and was placed under quarantine and subsequent self-health management.

As she was preparing to leave Taiwan again for her studies, she was tested again on Feb. 6 and the results came back inconclusive.

She was subjected to a second test a day later, and the infection was confirmed today.

She is asymptomatic and the CECC determined that due to the strain of virus detected in her system, the infection was likely contacted while in the states.

Two possible contacts have since been tracked down by health authorities and are under quarantine, the CECC added.

Case 931 and 932 are relatives and are in their sixties and twenties.

Case 931 had been living in France for some time and case 932 traveled to France for study purposes in 2019. During this time, case 932 had also traveled to Belgium and returned to France to stay with case 931 on Jan. 21.

They returned to Taiwan on Jan. 26 and submitted all necessary documents.

They were subsequently placed under quarantine, but case 931 reported experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms on Jan. 29 while case 932 developed similar symptoms a day later.

As their symptoms didn’t lessen, they were tested again on Feb. 5 and the infections were confirmed today.

Two possible contacts who had been seated within two rows of case 931 and 932 have been tracked down and is under quarantine, while the 11 flight crew members have been alerted as they had not entered Taiwan.

Case 933 is a Taiwanese woman in her fifties who traveled to the U.S. with a family member in December 2020 to visit relatives.

They returned on Jan. 29 and submitted negative test results.

She began developing symptoms on Feb. 4 and was tested by health authorities two days later after her conditions remained.

The test results came back negative so she was tested again on Feb. 7 and the infection was confirmed today.

One family member has been listed as a contact and has been placed under quarantine, the CECC reported.

As of press time, 933 cases have been confirmed so far, including 817 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, two cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan and one unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 9 people died, 850 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.