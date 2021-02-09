New Taipei City unveils #Instaworthy heart-shaped pond

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Due to the pandemic, traveling abroad has become out of the question, which left many Taiwanese looking for in-island locations to visit on weekends.

One such destination is the heart-shaped pond located at New Taipei City’s Shulin Riverside Park which opened to the public on Jan. 22.

The beautiful pond has a pebble-laced pathway surrounding it so that elders and small children alike can take a nice, relaxing walk by the water.

In early spring, you may even catch a whiff of the faint scent of Formosan Michelia flowers. Situated in the middle of the park, the heart-shaped pond has been designed to preserve the surrounding ecological environment and a large number of plants native to Taiwan were also planted to create a green landscape.

Five new lounge chairs have also been added for people to lie down and take beautiful pictures of the blue sky and white clouds, while the trees provide visitors with a sense of relaxation to enjoy in the city.

Transportation：Located next to Shulin District’s Guanqian Road, and besides the bike path of Dahan River (15.6K area). Those who plan to go by car can park at the Ganyuan Riverside Parking Lot and walk for 400m to the pond.