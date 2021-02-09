Taiwan dog catches foreign photographer’s eye with cool motorcycle-riding pose

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A Taiwanese dog cruising down the streets while sitting proudly on the back of a small scooter has caught the eye of a foreign photographer once again.

According to the photographer, Diego Gonzalez (宮迪彥), who captured the picture in Taichung, the dog had a nonchalant attitude, sitting obediently on the back of the scooter at a relatively high speed.

Gonzalez remarked that he had only seen this sort of scene in Taiwan and added that he once saw a family of four and their golden retriever pet, all squeezed into a tiny scooter while a police officer rode beside them without any reaction.

The photo was well-received by social media users, although many claimed that Thailand and Vietnam also have their fair share of “cool dogs on scooters.”

The relaxed dog, sitting in the backseat with a pair of goggles covering its eyes from the strong gusts of wind that accompanies a fast scooter, also brought concern from others as they questioned the safety of others on the road.

Others quickly jumped in to reassure nervous commenters, as they claimed the dog usually has years of practice while some even insisted that it was actually safer than standing in the front area.

Some also piled in their concern for the dog’s owner, as one eagle-eyed social media user spotted him wearing a pair of flip flops instead of shoes.

However, others soon jumped into the discussion claiming that they had seen riders in Taiwan with no shoes on, so flip-flops are not something to be worried about.

