Czech native praises Taiwan winter with stunning photo of Da’an Park

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A cold air mass recently swept across various parts of Asia, bringing flurries of snow to higher, mountainous areas in Taiwan.

In between the cold air masses, Taiwan will still see the sun bright and shining, leading many to seize the opportunity to soak up the rays.

In particular, a Czech national who recently traveled with his Taiwanese wife back to Taiwan in anticipation of their child’s birth was especially happy with Taiwan’s winter.

Taking a stroll through Da’an Forest Park one day, Artem Ž snapped a scenic picture with the sun glittering through the treetops, giving it an Eden-like sensation.

After sharing the picture on Reddit, he explained that Prague winters are very harsh. He added that he feels very fortunate to spend 2 of the winter months under the beautiful climate in Taiwan.

The picture received praise from fellow Czechs in the forum, some who expressed their envy while others reported on the weather “back home.”

One social media user said Prague is still extremely cold and there is “quite a bit of snow”; however, as they have been in lockdown due to the pandemic, bars and restaurants are still closed so no one can go out anyways, regardless of the weather.

Though most voiced their desire to be able to walk outside and enjoy nice weather in Taiwan, another social media user who has stayed in Taiwan for some time reassured them, saying he usually wishes for the cold of Czech winter during Taiwan’s unbearably, boiling, “long summer”.