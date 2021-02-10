一生必看一次的高空煙火！澎湖花火節4月登場 | Penghu Int’l Fireworks Festival to kick off in April

【看CP學英文】每年春夏交替之際，正是年度盛事「2021澎湖國際海上花火節」登場的時候！今年花火節從4月22日一直到6月28日，在澎湖馬公市觀音亭，共23場璀璨煙火秀，讓觀眾在海灣邊留下最浪漫美好回憶。

Every year at the end of the Spring season, it is time for the annual event “Penghu International Fireworks Festival”!

This year, the fireworks extravaganza will run from April 22 to June 28 near Guanyin Temple, Magong City, Penghu, with a total of 23 dazzling fireworks shows.

堪稱是「一生必看一次」的海上花火節今年邁入第19屆，此次無人機將搭配煙火演出，並配合海洋潮汐於漲潮時間施放絢爛煙火。

The 19th installment of the festival will feature drones and fireworks displays, set off during the ocean’s high tide.

而今年同樣會邀請表演團體、歌手團體參與，打造視覺聽覺雙重饗宴。

Among other highlights, the festival will also feature performance groups and singers, creating a visual and auditory feast.

「澎湖國際海上花火節」，預計於4月22日起每週一、四晚間登場，今年更加碼三場週末離島場次，分別於5月8日在七美島、5月22日望安島、6月5日吉貝島施放高空煙火。

“Penghu International Fireworks Festival” is scheduled every Monday and Thursday evenings from April 22.

What’s more? There will be three other fireworks shows on the off-islands, with May 8 on Daisho Island, May 22 on Wang’an island, and June 5 on Jibei island.