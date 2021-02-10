麻將也走高端時尚！LV、愛馬仕推「最美精品麻將」 | Get your hands on exclusive Mahjong from top luxury brands during CNY

【看CP學英文】各大精品品牌近日掀起一波麻將風潮，愛馬仕、LV、Prada接連推出麻將組合，其精美設計細節讓麻將不再只是桌上遊戲，而成為一種高貴收藏品。以下盤點四大精品品牌推出的「最美精品麻將組合」。

The mahjong game has taken luxury fashion brands by storm in recent weeks. Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Prada, to name just a few, have successively launched mahjong sets, whose exquisite designs make mahjong no longer just a table game but an artwork.

The following is a list of the “most beautiful boutique mahjong sets” from the four luxury brands.

Hermés Mahjong Set

愛馬仕Hermés推出小牛皮麻將組，內含148塊以實心桃花木製成的麻將，同時也附上牌尺、籌碼、骰子，整套要價超過美金4萬元 (約新台幣130萬元)，是精品推出麻將組合中最貴的一組。

Hermes launched a calfskin mahjong set containing 148 pieces of mahjong made of solid rosewood, along with a tile ruler, tokens and dice. The whole set costs over US$40,000 (about NT$1.3 million), the most expensive of the boutique mahjong sets.

Tiffany & Co Mahjong Set

Tiffany & Co推出麻將套組，外盒、以及麻將組以經典Tiffany藍皮革打造而成，內部採用深灰色絨面，非常夢幻。

Tiffany & Co’s Mahjong set features the brand’s classic Tiffany blue leather and the interior is made of dark gray suede.

其麻將套組內含由胡桃木組成的150個麻將、120隻計分棒、80個籌碼、4個骰子及4個胡桃木底座，分別裝在四個皮革盒子裡，且外盒印有 Tiffany & Co的Logo，標誌性十足。

The mahjong set contains 150 mahjong pieces made of walnut wood, 120 scoring sticks, 80 tokens, four dice and four walnut wood bases in four leather boxes with the Tiffany & Co logo printed on the outside.

Tiffany & Co麻將組要價美金15,000，台灣售價則為54.5萬台幣。

The Tiffany & Co mahjong set costs US$15,000, while each set is priced at NT$545,000 in Taiwan.

PRADA Mahjong Set

PRADA麻將組合外盒以自家招牌 Saffiano 防刮小牛皮製成，正面全黑搭配綠色刻印，背面則呼應過年，以大紅色作為底色，並印有PRADA經典logo，撞色對比非常時尚。

The PRADA mahjong set box is made of signature Saffiano scratch-resistant calfskin leather. The tile is all black with green engraving, while its red back printed with the classic PRADA logo, echoing the Chinese New Year.

PRADA麻將要價新台幣12萬元，與其他品牌相比相對好入手。

The price of PRADA mahjong is NT$120,000, which is relatively low compared to other brands.

Louis Vuitton Mahjong Set

Louis Vuitton老花麻將組首次於LV硬箱展登場就掀起討論，用玉石雕刻而成的麻將，上面刻著各種花色，整副麻將組裝在LV經典硬箱，質感爆棚。

Louis Vuitton mahjong set debuted during its Savoir Faire Universe showcase in Taiwan.

The limited-edition mahjong set features tiles made of jade and engraved with various characters.

The mahjong tiles encased in a pull-out trunk, stamped in the brand’s signature monogram design.

值得一提的是，麻將牌一條上還刻有台灣藍鵲，非常具有代表性。根據Elle Taiwan報導，此套麻將組全台限量10組，每組新台幣230萬元。

The “one bamboo” tile is also designed with the blue magpie, Taiwan’s national bird. LV reportedly made only 10 of the mahjong sets available in Taiwan, according to Elle Taiwan.