Why Taiwan-based foreigners prefer to buy real estate in New Taipei

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Many members of the foreign community may choose to invest in local real estate due to Taiwan’s good geographic location in Asia, its democratic system and freedom of speech and the press, as well as its relatively good management of the COVID-19 crisis.

According to statistics provided by the Land Administration Department of New Taipei City, the number of foreigners acquiring real estate in 2020 is the same as the previous year, and among the 29 administrative districts, Tamsui in New Taipei is the most favored.

The Land Administration Bureau believes that with the MRT system and the future construction of a bridge between Tamsui and Bali, transportation has become more convenient than ever.

In addition, the beautiful riverside view provides a variety of leisure and entertainment facilities, which is very much in line with the lifestyle and environment most foreigners are accustomed to.

According to the department’s statistics, the largest number of foreigners buying properties last year came from Hong Kong, which accounted for 45 percent, while the second-largest number came from Malaysia, accounting for 10 percent.

The reason for this may lie in the similarity in geography, language, customs, and lifestyle between the countries, which has led to soaring demand for property purchase in New Taipei City, the department said.

On the other hand, Linkou District came close to Tamsui, securing second place as the most sought after place to live by foreigners.

The New Taipei City Land Administration Department surmised that this may be because of its close proximity to the airport, the outlet, and the developing “media village,” which makes up a place suitable for acquiring property.

The department added that in recent years, land development, investments in major projects and transportation constructions and environmental improvement have made it more attractive for foreigners to purchase real estate in the city.