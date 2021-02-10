Social media influencers looking forward to Hsinchu’s Lantern Festival

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Hsinchu’s own “Puji” sea of lanterns is here to celebrate with you this Chinese New Year!

In the past, Tainan’s Puji Temple Lantern Festival is a must-go every Lantern Festival, but this year, to make up for Hsinchu’s canceled country-wide lantern event, Wenya Village (文雅里) has arranged a similar event on a smaller scale to give others a chance to celebrate with them.

This year’s first “Wenya Fu-ting Lantern Festival” (文雅里富町燈節) was thought up by the 32-year-old borough chief of the Chu Yi District (朱毅).

Through observing the annual celebration at Puji Temple, Chu held a hand-painting competition in the hopes that the community can come together to make his plans a reality.

The lanterns painted by locals will all be displayed as part of the Wenya Fu-Ting Lantern Festival and can be located in front of the Bei Hsing Fu Te Temple(北星福德宮) on Lane 137, Chengbei Street.

The festival is due to be held from Feb. 7 to Feb. 28 and will be lighted every day from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The community is still busy setting up the event but many Hsinchu locals have already headed over to catch a glimpse of the festival-to-come.

A near 300 hand-painted lanterns will be featured, including creations from children as young as six, to elders 65 and above.

The event not only helps the community come together but has also become a highly anticipated #Instaworthy spot for social media influencers.