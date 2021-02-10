Visit Neihu’s most #Instaworthy sea of flowers this weekend

TAIPEI (The China Post) — It is hard to imagine that in the hustle and bustle of Taipei, there are also many small secret places where you can get away from the craziness of the city for a second and enjoy the relaxed and comfortable feeling brought by nature.

Located just 10 minutes away from the MRT Dahu Park Station, the “Dagouxi Waterfront Park” is a small, secret spot for local Neihu people to take a walk.

The sea of flowers, which goes in full bloom in February, has become an annual attraction for the people across Taipei too.

This year, the sea of flowers at the Dagouxi Waterfront Park has been silently blooming, and The River Administration Section of the Hydraulic Engineering Office of Taipei City has taken care of and arranged the flowers and plants in five colors: red, pink, yellow, orange and purple to mimic the colors of the “Taiwan barbet” — a bird native to Taiwan.

The entire sea of flowers is about the size of 2.4 basketball courts.

Whether you are overlooking it from the high platform plaza or walking among it in all its 1,042-square-meter entirety, the 40,000 or so flowers can be enjoyed from any point of view.

Under the active care of all relevant units, the “Dagouxi Waterfront Park” has become an ecologically-sound park and holds a record of hosting about 20 families and 40 species of birds.

Among those include rare Taiwan endemic species such as the “Taiwan Barbet,” Taiwan blue magpie, and Taiwan purple thrush, and conservation species such as the Crested serpent eagle”, “Crested honey buzzard”, and the “Crested Goshawk.”

It is also connected to the surrounding “Five Finger Mountain Hiking Trail”, which can take you to Fengbishan Yuanjue Temple, Bishanyan, Baishihu and Carp Mountain, in just a few minutes.

How to get to Dagouxi Waterfront Park?

1、Google Map: Dagouxi Waterfront Park

2、 By Bus: If you take small bus No. 3, get off at “Dahu Elementary School” stop, walk along Dahu Shanzhuang Street to the end where the “Dagouxi WaterfrontPark” is located.

If you take the 247, 267, 284, 620, 630, 677, 681, Red 2, Red 31 bus, get off at MRT Dahu Park Station, w alk towards Dahu Shanzhuang Street for about 1km to its end, where the “Dagouxi WaterfrontPark” is located.