Indulge in the most #Instaworthy spots in Hualien

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Rich in natural resources, Hualien is a destination that never disappoints you.

The following three scenic spots have become very popular lately, so it is highly recommended you drop by during the Lunar New Year’s break to get some “postcard-perfect” shots!

Fuli’s Rice Straw Art Festival

Following the high praise it received in 2020, the Fuli’s Rice Straw Art Festival will once again be held from February 2 to April 30 this year.

During the festival, the locals create various cute animal installations by straw, which correspond with its theme, “animals.” You are sure to be astounded by those adorable installations such as Totoro and gigantic King Kongs!

How to get there ：No. 6, Donghu, Fuli Township, Hualien County

Villa Home

The Villa Home has been selected as one of the “must-visit” B&B in Taiwan by social media users in recent years.

In addition to its elegant European building, the Dream Lake (Menghuan, 夢幻湖), the bald cypress trees, the vast lawn and the surrounding mountains together form an unrealistically beautiful picture, as if you’ve accidentally entered a heaven-like fantasy.

How to get there ：No. 12, Aly. 201, Ln. 2, Sec. 2, Fengping Rd., Shoufeng Township, Hualien County| 電話｜Phone: 03-865-6060

Shimen Cave

The movie “Silence” directed by the award-winning director Martin Scorsese was partly shot in Shimen Cave.

The sea caves, blue ocean and azure sky create a one-of-a-kind view providing a perfect shot for photographers and movie-makers alike. While enjoying the breathtaking scenery, you can also closely admire the magic of nature.

How to get there: Hualien-Taitung Coastal Highway, Fengbin Township, Hualien County