打破連江縣戰地色彩！盤點三大打卡絕美景點｜#Instaworthy destinations unveil secret beauty of Matsu

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，充滿戰地神秘色彩的連江縣其實隱藏著許多美景，特色閩南建築、為了作戰而鑿的坑道、各式聚落等交織出不少美景，近期國旅正夯，吸引許多遊客前往度假一覽戰地風光，精選５個不可錯過的景點，能發現不一樣的連江縣喔。

Matsu in Lienchiang County is well known for its military past, but few people know of the many hidden gems around the island.

From Minnan architecture to the many tunnels dug by the army and the various settlements that make up most of Matsu’s wonderful scenery, there are many places to visit during your next holiday.

Here are three secret destinations that you must visit to get #Instaworthy pictures in Lienchiang County.

芹壁村 | Qinbi Village

素有馬祖地中海美譽的芹壁村大家都耳熟能詳，也是馬祖北竿人氣第一的景點。這裡保留了最完整的閩東建築群，不管是建築風格、色彩或造型，都與一般熟悉的閩南建築大異其趣。芹壁村建置於山坡上，漫步於狹窄蜿蜒的道路，隨時有柳暗花名的驚喜。這幾年因馬祖旅遊越來越興盛，這裡也開了不少民宿與特色咖啡館，提供遊客更完善的服務。縣府在村外南側路邊設置觀景台，可以一覽芹壁全貌與龜島海灣景色。

Known as the“Matsu Mediterranean,” the Qinbi Village is the most popular tourist destination in Beigan, Matsu.

This is the most beautiful example of Eastern Fujian architecture, filled with assorted architectural styles, colors and shapes that are different from Southern Fujian architecture.

In recent years, as tourism in Matsu has become more and more popular, many B&Bs and specialty cafes have opened in the area to provide better services to tourists.

The county government has also set up an observation deck on the south side of the road outside the village, where you can get a full view of Qinbi and the bay of Guishan (Turtle) Island.

地址｜Address：連江縣北竿鄉芹壁村 | Qinbi Village, Beigan Township, Lienchiang County

交通 | How to get there：從航空站租車後沿著環島公路往南行駛約20分鐘可抵。| After renting a car from the airport, you can drive south along the island highway for about 20 minutes and you will reach your destination.

東莒島燈塔 | Dongquan Lighthouse

位於馬祖東莒島又稱東犬燈塔，最早創建於1872年，現已列為國家古蹟。燈塔高度約19.5公尺，是東莒地標，也是白天賞古蹟拍風景、夜間賞月觀星的最佳景點；從高處俯瞰，福正沙灘搭配下方的建築群景色極美，具體展現馬祖戰地風光。

Known as the “Dongquan Lighthouse,” the building was first built in 1872. It is now a national monument.

The structure is about 19.5 meters high and is a landmark in Donju. It is also the best spot for viewing monuments and taking pictures of the scenery during the daytime and watching the moon and stars at night.

When viewed from above, the view of Fuzheng Beach and the buildings below is extremely beautiful, showing the comprehensive beauty of the Matsu war zone.

而長達30公尺的白色防風矮，早年是為了防止強風吹熄工作人員手中的煤油燈搭建，現在則成為最熱門的拍照位置；而辦公室內保留了當年器材，讓遊客能更了解燈塔的歷史。

The 30-meter-long white windbreak was built in the early days to prevent the kerosene lamps of the workers from being blown out by strong winds, but now it has become the most popular spot for photos.

The office area of the lighthouse has preserved some equipment of the past, so that visitors can better understand the history of the building.

地址 | Address：連江縣莒光鄉福正村56-1號 | No. 56-1, Fuzheng Vil., Juguang Township, Lienchiang County 211, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

電話 | Telephone:（08）368-8283

營業時間 | Opening hours: 09：00～17：00

公休日 | Holidays: 一 (Monday)

交通：從南竿搭乘往莒光的交通船，至東莒島下船後租機車或步行前往。| Take the Juguang-bound ferry from Nangan Township, get off at the eastern part of Juguang Island, and then rent a motorcycle or walk to the island.

北海坑道 | Beihai Tunnel

過去因戰略需要，馬祖開鑿了不少「地下碼頭」供游擊戰艇停泊使用，如今成為獨一無二的戰地景觀。

In the past, a number of “underground docks” were built in Matsu for the use of guerrilla warships due to strategic needs, and they are now a unique battlefield sight.

北海坑道位處鐵板海岸，呈「井」字形交錯水道，特殊光景與氛圍宛如電影場景。

The Beihai Tunnel is located on the Tieban Coast, and with its “well” shaped interlocking waterway, and unique lighting, the atmosphere is like one out of a movie scene.

坑道外有座「北海坑道」雕像紀念當時開鑿的官兵，是最佳拍照打卡點；而坑道內的步道免費參觀，但要配合潮汐，退潮時才進入；付費搭乘搖櫓舢舨就沒限制，開放時間都能搭乘，每年3月～11月夜間還可以預約搭船看藍眼淚，非常推薦。

Outside the tunnel, there is a statue to commemorate the officers and soldiers who opened the road, and it is the best location for a photo-op.

The walkway inside the tunnel is free to visit, but only when the tide is low; there are no restrictions on paying for a boat ride, which can be taken during open hours.

Every year from March to November, you can also book a boat to see the “blue tears” phenomenon at night, which is highly recommended.

地址｜Address：連江縣南竿鄉仁愛村 | Ren’ai Vil., Nangan Township, Lienchiang County 209, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

電話 | Telephone：（08）362-2177

開放時間 | Opening hours：08：30～17：30（依潮汐調整）

費用 | Fee：免費參觀，但需配合潮汐漲退。搖櫓船150元、夜間看藍眼淚300元 | Free, but the timetables need to be in accordance with the tide. Boat ride is NT$150, while the “blue tears” tour is NT$300.

交通 | How to get there：由福澳港沿海線公路至清水，再左轉接山線公路續行至中興嶺，經過馬祖醫院後再轉往仁愛國小可抵。| Take the coastline road from Fuao Port to Qingshui, then turn left and take the mountain road to Zhongxingling, pass Matsu Hospital, and then turn to Ren’ai Elementary School.