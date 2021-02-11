Penghu Int’l Fireworks Festival to kick off in April

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Every year at the end of the Spring season, it is time for the annual event “Penghu International Fireworks Festival”!

This year, the fireworks extravaganza will run from April 22 to June 28 near Guanyin Temple, Magong City, Penghu, with a total of 23 dazzling fireworks shows.

The 19th installment of the festival will feature drones and fireworks displays, set off during the ocean’s high tide.

Among other highlights, the festival will also feature performance groups and singers, creating a visual and auditory feast.

“Penghu International Fireworks Festival” is scheduled every Monday and Thursday evenings from April 22.

What’s more? There will be three other fireworks shows on the off-islands, with May 8 on Daisho Island, May 22 on Wang’an island, and June 5 on Jibei island.