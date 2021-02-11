Anderson leads Grizzlies' 3-point spree in win over Hornets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Anderson hit a career-high six 3 of Memphis’ franchise-record 23 3-pointers and scored 27 points to help the Grizzlies snap a four-game losing streak with a 130-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Dillon Brooks added 20 points, Desmond Bane and Grayson Allen scored 18 each, and Ja Morant had 15 points and 11 assists.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 34 points, connecting on 12 of 17 shots. LaMelo Ball added 17 points, and Gordon Hayward and Malcolm Bridges added 15 points apiece. Bridges had 10 rebounds.

Anderson opened the second half with four 3-pointers in less than 3 minutes, leading to a Charlotte timeout. Later in the quarter, the Grizzlies had a 21-7 run and the Memphis lead swelled to 101-83 at the end of the third. Memphis outscored the Hornets 31-15 in the frame as Charlotte, which shot well in the first half, converted only six of its 20 shots.

Charlotte never threatened the rest of the way.

Both teams started the game shooting well, but Memphis was hindered by a handful of turnovers and a half dozen fouls in the first quarter.

The Hornets were still shooting 67.6% midway through the second quarter. Still, Memphis shot well enough for a 70-68 lead at the break. Rozier had 24 for Charlotte, while Allen led Memphis with 16 points.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Starting G Devonte Graham missed his third game with a left groin strain. “We’ll be cautious,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “He’s getting better. He’s progressing. We just want to make sure he’s 100%. … Started the game 14 of 19 from the field.

Grizzlies: Have won four straight against Hornets. …Anderson’s previous career high for 3-pointers was four against Brooklyn on Dec. 28, 2020. … Memphis’ previous high for 3-pointers was 21 on April 10, 2019 against Golden State.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Minnesota on Friday night.

Grizzlies: At Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

___

