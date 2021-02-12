情人節該出發去哪玩？浪漫愛心造景池在虎尾！| Enjoy this ‘heart-filled,’ #Instaworthy spot in Huwei

【看學英文】身為農業首都的雲林除了擁有眾多優質在地農產品牌外，近來也因首座沉香日式庭園的美而在網路上爆紅。夢幻落雨松、浪漫愛心造景、世界最香沉香，盡在澄霖沉香味道森林館！

As the “capital of agriculture”, Yunlin County is home to numerous high-quality agricultural brands.

In particular, Cheng Lin Agarwood, situated in Huwei, has recently gone viral on the Internet because of its breathtaking bald cypress forest, romantic heart-shaped landscaping and its “heavenly scent” agarwood.

澄霖沉香味道森林館 ｜Cheng Lin Agarwood

位於雲林虎尾的澄霖沉香味道森林館占地5.8公頃，為全台最大的沉香景觀日式庭園。園區內主要販售俗稱「香中之王」的沉香所製成的商品，如精油、肥皂等等，亦有許多檜木珍藏的展示。

Located in Huwei Township, Cheng Lin Agarwood is the largest Japanese agarwood garden in Taiwan, which covers an area of 5.8 hectares.

Products made from the so-called “king of incense”, agarwood, such as essential oil and soap are available here. In addition, it also displays many rare cypress wood collections.

不過澄霖沉香味道森林館真正引人之處不在於館內的商品，而是種植超過80多種樹種的戶外的日式庭園。園中有柏樹、榕樹、落羽松樹木，也有各種庭園造景，營造出禪意氛圍，因此也被冠上「台版兼六園」的美名。

Yet, what many people love about Cheng Lin Agarwood is its magnificent, outdoor Japanese garden.

With over 80 species of trees, such as cypress, banyan, and larch trees, the garden exudes an ambiance of Zen.

The garden landscaping is also very impressive, which is why Cheng Lin Agarwood is dubbed the Taiwanese version of “Kenroku-en.”

澄霖沉香味道森林館的石階步道、水池、涼亭等雖皆為人造，但卻十分自然迷人，具有令人心情平靜的神奇功效。其中，秋冬是拜訪澄霖沉香味道森林館的最佳季節，落羽松和其他樹木的樹葉呈現黃澄澄的景象，十分壯觀。而打卡度最高的角落非景觀池上的愛心造景莫屬了，也在這邊偷偷透露，想拍處令人驚豔的照片秘訣在於由高處往下拍喔！

Despite the fact that the stone walkways, pond, and pavilions are all man-made, together they make a very natural and splendid view.

Autumn and winter are the best seasons to visit Cheng Lin Agarwood. If you are a fan of bald cypress, you’ll definitely be amazed by the orange-yellow landscape.

Among all its picturesque spots, the heart-shaped little piece of land in the middle of a pond is the most popular scene for #Instaworthy photos. To create a magnificent picture, the photographer should shoot from above!

地址｜How to get there ：雲林縣虎尾鎮惠來75-6號｜No. 75-6, Huilai, Huwei Township, Yunlin County| 電話｜Phone: 05-622-5757