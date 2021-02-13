雲霧迷濛的「台版金閣寺」！三大仙女景點就在南投｜Three #Instaworthy spots in Nantou to visit during CNY holiday

【看CP學英文】2020年真是充滿挑戰及不確定性的一年，大家都辛苦了，想必這年應該積累了不少壓力吧。那麼，春節就是遠離塵囂、讓身心靈充電的大好時機了！走訪以下介紹的三個景點勢必能為新的一年帶來新希望，以及滿滿的活力。

As 2020 was a year full of challenges and uncertainties, everyone must still be under a tremendous amount of pressure.

In this case, the Chinese New Year break is undoubtedly a time to recharge both mentally and physically. The following three spots in Nantou will assuredly usher in hope and energy for the brand new Year of Ox.

銀杏森林 ｜Ginko Forest

來到南投旅遊，除了溪頭之外，也不妨到鄰近的「銀杏森林」踏青！位於大崙山上的銀杏森林風景優美，行走路線也平易近人，是全家大小一同踏青的好選擇。

Besides its recreation area, Ginko Forest is a major enjoyable attraction.

Located on Dalunshan, Ginko Forest features breathtaking landscape and family-friendly hiking trails.

步行於雲霧縈繞的銀杏林和茶園中，整個人不自覺地放鬆了起來，彷彿踏入黃澄澄的仙境中。走累了也能到餐廳品嘗特有的銀杏茶及養生小火鍋，非常推薦！

Strolling through the forest and tea plantations enveloped in fog and cloud, you would unconsciously transform into a state of relaxation as if you’ve entered a yellow fairyland.

There is also a restaurant serving fresh Gingko tea and a healthy hot pot to satiate your hunger after the hike.

地址｜How to get there ：南投縣鹿谷鄉羊彎巷800-1號｜No. 800-1, Yangwan Ln., Lugu Township, Nantou County

隱茶 STEAM ｜STEAM

拜訪南投車程的必訪景點非「隱茶」莫屬了！位於貯木池畔邊的隱茶STEAM 是一棟具50多年歷史的日式建築，四周雲霧迷濛的群山與灑落池畔的陽光相輝映，如畫一般的景色十分迷人，可媲美日本著名景點「金閣寺」。

When it comes to Checheng, Nantou, “STEAM “is a must-visit spot that has more than 50 years of history located nearby the timber-pond.

The Japanese-style wooden building accompanied by misty mountains and sunlight falling on the pond, STEAM is on a par with the well-known “Kinkaku-ji Temple” in Japan.

隱茶 STEAM的魔力在於給人一種平靜的安穩感，是個周末抒發壓力的好去處。

The magical power of STEAM lies in the sense of peace and stability it exudes, rendering it the perfect weekend getaway place.

地址｜How to get there ：南投縣水里鄉民權巷101-3號｜No. 101-3, Minquan Ln., Shuili Township, Nantou County

虎頭山觀景台 ｜Houtou Mountain Deck

傍晚時分，就以虎頭山觀景台為南投旅遊畫下完美的句點吧！坐落於埔里的「虎頭山」是知名的飛行傘基地，熱愛冒險的民眾可別錯過了。

Houtou Mountain Deck is the best place to round off the tour to Nantou. Houtou Mountain is a famous base for paragliding so make sure you don’t miss this wonderful opportunity if you’re an adventure seeker.

另外，非常推薦大家到虎頭山觀景台，這裡視野絕佳，可將整個埔里之美盡收眼底，不論是白天、夕陽西下時分或是夜晚各有不同的美。

In addition, Houtou Mountain Deck is a highly recommended spot where you can immerse in the panoramic view of Puli Township during the day, at dusk and at night.

地址｜How to get there ：南投縣埔里鎮知安路90號｜No. 90, Zhi’an Rd., Puli Township, Nantou County